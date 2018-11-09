Victoria Royals spotlight Candian Forces Saturday

Victoria Royals Hockey Club won 3 -2 over the Vancouver Giants Saturday night with an over time goal from #34 Kaid Oliver. (James Mackenzie photo)

Victoria hosts a double header against Spokane this weekend, featuring a focus on fitness and the Canadian Forces.

Friday is Health and Fitness Night presented by Orange Theory Fitness.

Saturday is Canadian Forces Appreciation Night and starts with The Naden Band performing Star Spangled Banner and O Canada, while personnel from the Canadian Forces will be present for a special ceremonial puck drop.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island service dogs helping veterans deal with PTSD

Military vehicles and equipment will be on display around the concourse at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre throughout the game. That night, the Royals wear special commemorative jerseys with the CFB Esquimalt crest on them. The jerseys will be auctioned through a live post-game auction with proceeds supporting Boomer’s Legacy and The Royal Canadian Legion. Boomer’s Legacy is named after Corporal Andrew “Boomer” Eykelenboom, a Canadian Armed Forces medic from Comox killed by a suicide bomber on August 11, 2006.

The jerseys will also be available during select Royals’ home games, including this Friday and Saturday through a silent auction. Full details and jersey auction schedule can be found at www.victoriaroyals.com/jerseyauctions.

Any Canadian Forces member that shows their military ID at the Select Your Ticket Box Office qualifies for discounted tickets in corner, side and club seating areas. For more details call the Royals’ ticket office at 250-220-7889, or send an email to tickets@victoriaroyals.com.

Puck drop for both games – 7:05 p.m.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

