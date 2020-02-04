In this photo from 2019 the Kamloops Blazers scored in overtime during the second game of the first round of WHL playoff against the Victoria Royals tying up the series one to one. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Royals tech night brings Super Smash Bros tournament and free beer

Tech night takes place on Feb. 8 as the Royals take on the Kamloops Blazers

It’s a weekend full of fun for Victoria hockey fans, as the Royals go head to head with their B.C. Division rivals, the Kamloops Blazers on Friday and Saturday night, with the puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Before the game on Saturday, fans will be able to enter the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for a live Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Melee Tournament, hosted by Esports Victoria and members of the Victoria Smash Club.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria to see largest video game tournament on Vancouver Island

To make the night even more exciting, Molson Coors will be giving away a limited number of free full-sized Coors Original samples at two stations located around the arena concourse. Fans are limited to one full-sized sample per person and must be 19 years old or over. Samples are only available until the end of the first period, or until they run out.

The video game tournament will start at 5 p.m. at Gate 1 and will conclude in the second intermission, with the final match being aired on the jumbotron.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Royals squashed by Giants in 6–2 loss

The winner will take home a pair of Vessi shoes and a $50 gift card to the Strathcona Hotel. Entry to the event is valid with the purchase of a Feb. 8 game ticket.

Fans will also have the opportunity to win a Lenovo Chromebook C330 computer, valued at $400 from Regroove, and a signed Bo Horvat Vancouver Canucks 50th anniversary jersey.

Tickets start at $22.50 and can be purchased at the Select Your Ticket box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777 or online at selectyourticket.com.

The Royals have also announced two new mini-ticket packs — the two-game Super Smash Pack and the three-game Stretch Run Pack — that allows fans to experience popular home games during the remainder of the regular season.

The Super Smash Pack starts at only $45 and includes tickets to Tech Night, Skate with the Players on March 1 and a pair of Royals’ wireless headphones.


