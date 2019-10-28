Victoria Royals to honour Canadian Forces families during November games

The Victoria Royals will honour three Armed Forces members over three November games. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Local military families take the spotlight on the ice as the Victoria Royals honour three Armed Forces members in November.

Royals President and General Manager Cameron Hope said the hockey club is happy to “honour the men and women of our military.”

“The Canadian Forces do our nation’s heavy lifting, at home and all over the world. These families are an important part of our island community and recognizing their contributions is the least we can do,” Hope said.

The biggest night is Nov. 15, as military vehicles and equipment will be on display in and around Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The Royal Canadian Navy’s band will perform the national anthem and the puck drop.

There will be discounted prices for military members with valid ID, with corner seats available for $16, side seats for $20, and club seats for $25.

The Royal Team Store will also offer a 10 per cent discount to all military members with valid ID for all of November.

Victoria faces the Kelowna Rockets Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets Box Office, by calling 250-220-7889 or by visiting selectyourtickets.com.

