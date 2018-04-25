Victoria Shamrocks acquire NLL and MSL all-star

Rob Hellyer of the Toronto Rock looks for the net. Hellyer was acquired by the Victoria Shamrocks for the upcoming season. (Photo by Martin Deland)

The Victoria Shamrocks have acquired Rob Hellyer from the Ontario Rock of the Ontario Major Series Lacrosse League (MSL).

Hellyer still has one regular season game left with the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

The 25-year-old from Lion’s Head, Ont. and is one of the top offensive players in lacrosse today, according to a statement released by the Victoria Shamrocks.

Hellyer is a right hander who stands five feet, eight inches tall and currently ranks sixth in scoring in the NLL. He has amassed 30 goals and 57 assists for 87 points in 17 games played with the Rock this season.

In 89 career games with the Rock he scored 154 goals and 272 assists for 426 points. He won an NLL Championship with Toronto in his rookie campaign in 2011 and his first goal was broadcasted on TSN SportsCentre.

Hellyer tore his ACL in the 2016 summer season and had to sit out Toronto’s 2017 season.

In the statement Shamrocks general manager, Chris Welch, noted the organization has been watching him for a while now.

“He’s dynamic, highly skilled, knows no fear and is a very creative playmaker. We’re thrilled to welcome him to Victoria,” Welch said.

The feeling of excitement is mutual.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the organization from current and past players,” Hellyer said in a statement.

“To get the opportunity to play for a franchise like Victoria and have a great shot at the Mann Cup is something that really excites me. I can’t wait to get out there and help the team make a run.”

Hellyer is from the lacrosse factory in Orangeville, Ont. and played four years of Junior A with the Northmen, winning a Minto Cup in 2012. In the Major Series with Oakville, Hellyer tallied 145 points in 44 games.

