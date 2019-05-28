Victoria native Cody Hagedorn replaced the starting goalie in Friday’s home opener, giving up only two goals in the third period. (Courtesy Victoria Shamrocks)

Victoria Shamrocks bring back big name players for Friday’s battle against Burnaby

Lineup includes Jesse King, Steve Priolo, Rhys Duch and Tyler Burton

Coming off two losses last weekend, the Victoria Shamrocks are ready to get back into action when they take on the Burnaby Lakers Friday night at The Q Centre.

To give the Shamrocks an extra boost, four prominent players will return to the lineup including, Jesse King, Steve Priolo, Rhys Duch, and Tyler Burton. King finished 2018 as the third leading scorer in the WLA with 93 points and played an integral role in the Shamrocks Mann Cup win back in 2015. Duch enters his 11th season as a member of the Shamrocks and looks to improve upon his 5.5 points per game from last season.

READ ALSO: Throwback Thursday: Shamrocks revisit the 1950s with new uniforms

Fan favourite Steve Priolo returns to solidify the back end for Victoria.

Priolo has 25 points in 29 combined games in the last two seasons, including averaging a point per game in 20 postseason games. Also, making his return to the Shamrocks is Tyler Burton, who will be playing his first WLA game since August 27, 2017. Burton had 2 points in 5 regular season games for the Shamrocks in 2017 and will play a major part in shutting down Lakers forwards Robert Church and Dane Stevens.

After coming up short against their rivals, the Nanaimo Timbermen, during last Friday’s home opener, the Shamrocks had high hopes as they entered Sunday’s meeting with the Langley Thunder. However, it wasn’t meant to be as the Thunder bolted past the Shamrocks by a score of 6-4.

The Shamrocks host the Burnaby Lakers Friday at 7 p.m. in The Q Centre.

For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit VictoriaShamrocks.com, or call 250-478-ROCK (7625).


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
