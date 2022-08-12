Victoria Shamrocks call on fans to fill Q Centre for game 6 of semifinals

The Victoria Shamrocks host the Langley Thunder in game 6 of the Western Lacrosse Association semifinals Sunday and are calling on fans to fill The Q Centre. (Courtesy of Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre)

The Victoria Shamrocks are calling on fans old and new to come out and support the team Sunday (Aug. 14) as they look to extend their Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) playoff success against the Langley Thunder.

After falling behind two games to none, the Shamrocks won games 3 and 4 to tie up the best-of-seven semifinal, but are looking for help from a vocal home crowd in the pivotal game 6. With the teams set to face off for game 5 in Langley on Saturday, Sunday’s game at The Q Centre in Colwood will see one of the teams looking to close out the series.

Tickets for the Aug. 14 game are available online through the Shamrocks’ website, or in person at the arena Friday (Aug. 12) from noon to 5 p.m. and starting at noon on Sunday.

Sunday’s game is set to start at 5 p.m., while Saturday’s game in Langley has a 4 p.m. start and can be streamed through WLATV.

