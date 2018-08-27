Victoria Shamrocks’ Dallas Wade checks Maple Ridge Burrards’ Dan Taylor during game 5 of the WLA finals at The Q Centre Saturday evening. The ‘Rocks fell to the Burrards 9-8. The Burrards move on to the Mann Cup championships. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Victoria Shamrocks fall to the Maple Ridge Burrards in WLA finals

Burrards move on to Mann Cup championships

It’s not the ending the Victoria Shamrocks were hoping for.

The ‘Rocks lost to the Maple Ridge Burrards 9-8 in game 5 of the Western Lacrosse Association finals over the weekend, dashing the team’s hopes of battling for a Mann Cup Championship.

“I’m really proud of the effort the guys put in last night. We took the lead early. The battle that these guys had was great,” head coach Bob Heyes said.

RELATED: Shamrocks lose game 4 in sudden death overtime

The Shamrocks came out hot during Saturday night’s game at The Q Centre, scoring three straight goals to start the period. After the first 20 minutes, the ‘Rocks continued to hold on to the lead with a score of 4-3.

But the momentum swung in the second as Curtis Dickson found the back of the net twice to tie the score up after 40 minutes. After back and forth play, the Burrards scored with a minute left in the final stanza to make the score to 9-7. Casey Jackson scored late in the game to bring Victoria within a goal.

Jackson, who was a scratch in game 4, was strong offensively for the home team, scoring five goals on the evening, including a hat trick in the first period. Dallas Wade and Rob Hellyer also found the back of the net.

Heyes said there were some last-minute lineup changes that didn’t allow them to put their best foot forward. Jesse King was unable to play due to injury and the team lost a number of players, including Daniel Smith, Alec Molander, and Tyson Gibson, who had to head back to school to play with their respective college teams.

“We were playing to our depth. In playoffs you want to play the best lineup that you can, but it’s kind of a war of attrition. That’s what the playoffs are about. To go as far as you want to a Mann Cup, it takes depth, luck, there’s a lot of things that have to come into play to get that far in a tournament,” Heyes said. “We maxed out what we could get out of our guys last night.”

Despite Saturday night’s loss, Heyes said there was little that separated the ‘Rocks from the Burrards throughout the series. The team came out strong in the first game, winning 9-4, but lost the last four games in a row, often only by one or two goals.

“It’s one shot, one save, one face off. There’s not a lot that separated the two clubs,” Heyes said.

Up next, Heyes will take a breather from the sport for a while before he comes back to reassess the team.

“We should be proud of what we got out of the club this year,” he said.

The Maple Ridge Burrards will take on either the Peterborough Lakers or the Oakville Rock in the Mann Cup Championships.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Brooke Henderson wins CP Women’s Open, first Canadian since 1973

Just Posted

Saanich group urges voters to put green thumb on political scale

Petition aims to prevent the loss of green space in the face of development

VIDEO: Camosun student projects include robotic manta ray that could study orcas

Camosun mechanical engineering students showcase innovative projects

Roast lamb, honey puffs draw rave reviews at Greek Fest

Greek Fest 2018 underway in Royal Oak

Victoria grandmothers cycle to end stigma, help women’s rights in Africa

The senior group will pedal 275 kilometres from Campbell River to Victoria to fundraise

Victoria’s mural project wraps up with a brewery party

The ‘Concrete Canvas’ project had 16 artists painting around the Rock Bay neighbourhood

Saanich’s horticulture college shows off artistic side

Continue reading

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Shouts of Opa and the scents of roasting lamb will again waft… Continue reading

Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

The pop singer picked up three other MMVAs, best pop artist and two awards voted by viewers — fan fave artist and video.

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court

Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame

Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament

Saanich Sunday Farmers’ Market ends sophomore season

The organizer of the Saanich Sunday Farmers’ Market says the second year… Continue reading

Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

The federal government insists it hasn’t been frozen out of the talks

Most Read