Victoria Shamrocks gear up for playoffs

First time in history Victoria and Nanaimo meet in WLA playoffs

Jesse King finds the back of the net against the Burnaby Lakers, for one of his five goals, at the Shamrocks Western Lacrosse Association home opener Friday at The Q Centre. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

The Victoria Shamrocks kickoff the first round of playoffs this week.

The ‘Rocks hit the floor against the Nanaimo Timbermen in game 1 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at The Q Centre in Colwood.

Finishing the regular season second in the standings, the ‘Rocks face the No. 3 seeded Timbermen in an all-island best-of-seven series.

It also marks Nanaimo’s first playoff run since 2007.

Looking back at the regular season, Victoria won the three-game series against Nanaimo.

The Shamrocks’ Casey Jackson and Jesse King finished the regular season second and third respectively in points. Jackson had 95 points, 46 goals and 49 assists, and King finished with 30 goals and 63 assists, which put him second in the WLA for assists.

Timbermen’s Jon Philips is the leading scorer for the squad with 53 points in the regular season, while Nanaimo goalie Charles Claxton finished the regular season second with a goals-against average of 8.71.

Game 2 goes this Friday, Aug. 3 at the Frank Crane Arena. Game 3 will be back at The Q Centre Sunday, Aug. 5 and game 4 takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 7 in Nanaimo. All have a 7:30 p.m. start and more games are slated if necessary.

