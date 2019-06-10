Victoria Shamrocks hit the road for key early season match-ups

Shamrocks get a shot at redemption with a match against Nanaimo Timbermen

The Shamrocks get a shot at redemption when they play Nanaimo on Thursday. (Facebook/Victoria Shamrocks)

The Victoria Shamrocks are hitting the road to play two key games against Nanaimo and Maple Ridge.

The local lacrosse team has already dropped three straight games at The Q Centre to open the 2019 season, leading with losses to Nanaimo, Langley and Burnaby.

On Thursday the Shamrocks will have a chance for redemption when they head to Nanaimo to again take on the Timbermen after the North Island team nabbed an 11-6 win during a home opener May 24. While Casey Jackson and Chris Boushy each scored some impressive goals, it was Nanaimo goaltender Charles Claxton who wowed spectators, turning aside 40 Shamrocks shots.

Nanaimo is currently, a perfect 2-0 start to the season.

On Sunday, the Shamrocks are in Maple Ridge to battle it out with the Burrards in another key early season match-up. Will the Shamrocks come out ahead with the Burrards toting Mike Mallory, who leads all WLA players this season with 12 goals and 22 points.

The Shamrocks next home game is Friday, June 14, when they take on New Westminster. Tickets are available online at victoriashamrocks.com.

