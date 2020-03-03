The Victoria Shamrocks have resigned Cody Hagedorn, shown here in action last season, and Peter Dubenski for the 2020 season. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Shamrocks)

Victoria Shamrocks re-sign proven goaltending tandem

Cody Hagedorn, Peter Dubenski took the team to the Mann Cup final last season

The Victoria Shamrocks locked in last season’s goaltending tandem in preparation for another run at a national championship.

The team announced Monday that Cody Hagedorn and Peter Dubenski, who took the team to the Mann Cup final last season, will return.

Coming off a season that saw the Shamrocks secure the Western Lacrosse League title, head coach Bob Heyes said the goalies will play an integral role in the team’s quest for a national championship. Victoria lost the final four games to one to the Peterborough Lakers last year.

“Both of these guys will be counted on to be the backbone of this team,” Heyes said in a media release. “They are both great competitors and make a great one-two punch.”

Playing in 12 game last year, Hagedorn posted career bests in goals-against average and save percentage, ranking second in the league in both of those key categories. “Cody played in some key games and came off the bench to deliver some outstanding performances,” Heyes said. “He played great in our last game of the season that clinched first place.”

READ ALSO: Shamrocks legend ‘Whitey’ Severson dies at 91

Hagedorn was also outstanding in the clinching game of the WLA Final against Maple Ridge, Heyes added. “It is reassuring to have a guy that can come in hot off the bench and give you quality minutes.”

Dubinski, who was acquired from the Nanaimo Timbermen near the beginning of the season last year, became a fan favourite as the season progressed. “Pete was a bit of an unknown quantity in the league last year,” Heyes said. “He made the most of the opportunity. He got stronger and more confident as we progressed to the Mann Cup. It was great to see him get his chance and make the most of it. He plays an exciting style that both the fans and players love to watch.”

Victoria Shamrocks season memberships are available for renewal or new purchase starting at $125. Memberships include seats for the upcoming 2020 season, as well as perks available exclusively to season members. visit VictoriaShamrocks. com or call 250-478-7625 for more information.

Victoria Shamrocks

Sign up here

