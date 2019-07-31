The Victoria Shamrocks introduced their new white jersey for the 2019 70th Anniversary Season. The look is a retro throwback to one of the Shamrocks original looks from the early 1950s. (Amy O’Dwyer/Victoria Shamrocks)

Victoria Shamrocks shine in playoff opener

‘Rocks back in Colwood on Saturday at The Q Centre

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

The Victoria Shamrocks got the start they were looking for on Tuesday with an 11-4 series-opening win over the Nanaimo Timbermen before about 1,500 fans at The Q Centre in Colwood.

Although Nanaimo opened the scoring on a goal by Gord Phillips 12 minutes into the first period, the ‘Rocks roared back with six straight goals to take control of the opening game of a best of seven.

Victoria led 8-1 late in the second period before the Timbermen tallied twice to make it 8-3 after 40 minutes. Victoria goals by Chris Boushy and Marshal King in the opening minute of the third period essentially put the game out of reach for the Timbermen.

ALSO READ: Jr. B Shamrocks lose deciding game

Boushy finished with three goals and two assists, while Jesse King scored a hat trick as well. Marshal King, Derek Lloyd and Connor Robinson rounded out the goal scoring, and Tyler Pace chipped in with four assists. Peter Dubenski stopped 36 out of the 40 shots he faced.

Shamrocks general manager Chris Welch said that while the game was a good start, it’s important to remember that it takes four games to win a series.

“We had great defence and great goaltending, did some good things up front and showed a lot of emotion,” he noted.

“One of the keys to the game is discipline,” Welch said. Staying in control and not getting caught up in the emotional elements of a playoff game will be key moving forward, he stressed. “We have to take it one game at a time. We showed last night that when we stay focused and play our game, good things happen.”

Game two takes place in Nanaimo on Thursday, following by the Shamrocks returning home to The Q Centre on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. start.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

