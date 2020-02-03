Jon McKay posted a pair of top-five finishes on the weekend at the Australian Open Water Swimming Championships. (APShutter.com)

Victoria swimmer takes pair of top-five finishes at Australian open water nationals

Jon McKay will now compete in the LEN Open Water Swiming Cup in March

A 24-year-old Victoria resident posted a pair of top-five finishes on the weekend at the Australian Open Water Swimming Championships.

Jon McKay finished fifth out of 34 entrants in the 10-kilometre Olympic marathon distance on Saturday. Ferry Weertman, an Olympic champion from the Netherlands, took first place with a time of 1:55:45.24 — 4.22 seconds ahead of American Jordan Wilimovsky, the 2015 world champion and the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist. Nick Sloman of Australia took bronze, with Matan Roditi of Israel coming in fourth, finishing within a half-second of Sloman. McKay came fifth just over three seconds later.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: James Bay wolf tranquilized by conservation officers after being spotted Saturday and Sunday

McKay also finished 24th at the 2019 FINA World Championships after winning the 10-kilometre at the Canadian Open Water Trials the same year.

“I wanted to improve upon where I had been last year at this time and to challenge for the lead at different points in the race while being competitive,” he said in a press release.

On Sunday McKay followed up with a second-place finish in the five-kilometre, just under 19 seconds behind Weertman, who won in 56 minutes. Then on Monday, McKay swam the second-fastest five-kilometre time trial at 55 minutes and 21 seconds, behind only Sloman.

READ ALSO: Swimmers, advocates plead to Victoria council for new Crystal Pool facility

“The races were all where I wanted to be. I knew coming in that it was going to be tough to swim three long events in a row, starting with the 10-km,” he said. “It shows that my training has been progressing well since the summer and how we’ve tried to change what we practise to improve on my weaknesses.”

McKay will now compete in the LEN Open Water Swimming Cup on March 8 in Eilat, Israel. That event will serve as a tune-up for the Canadian Open Water Trials coming up in April, taking place in Grand Cayman, where the top Canadians will look to keep their Tokyo 2020 Olympic hopes alive by advancing to the final Olympic Marathon Swim Qualifier being held in Fukuoka, Japan in May.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Just Posted

Sooke in mourning after discovery of two bodies; search continues for a third young man

A.J. Jensen, Cory Mills, and Eric Blackmore were reported missing since Friday night

Victoria swimmer takes pair of top-five finishes at Australian open water nationals

Jon McKay will now compete in the LEN Open Water Swiming Cup in March

Weekly earnings on the rise in B.C., but remain behind the rest of Canada

Non-farm payroll employees in British Columbia earned an average of $1,011 per week in November 2019

View Royal, Colwood firefighters to climb 48 storeys in full gear to support B.C. Lung Association

A healthy rivalry between the two departments will see who gets to the top first

Ride-hailing rush sees one-third spike in new Class 4 drivers licences awarded

Even bigger jump expected for new Class 4 licences awarded this year

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Kansas City scores 21 unanswered points in fourth quarter

The Quest for perfection: How dog sleds get technical for a 1,000 mile Yukon race

“A wooden sled and you hit something, it’s pretty hard to fix and you’re very likely out of the race”

Bring more voices to caribou recovery plan, says B.C. premier’s former liaison

He’s urging the province to involved local governments on a larger scale

Evacuations, road closures and plenty of cleanup after B.C. flooding, landslides

The rain caused landslides and closed a border crossing

Williams nets shootout winner as Hurricanes cool off Canucks

Carolina picks up 4-3 home win over Vancouver

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

However, 911 calls remained unaffected

One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was activated twice on January 31

Most Read