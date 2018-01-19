Victoria wins crucial WHL contest over Giants in Langley

Royals take over second in B.C. Division ahead of Vancouver

Vancouver’s Ty Ronning buzzes Victoria Royals goaltender Griffen Outhouse during Friday’s Western Hockey League game in Langley. Ronning scored twice, but the Royals won 4-3 in a shootout. Gary Ahuja/Black Press

Sixth Victoria Royals shooter Tanner Kaspick deked Vancouver Giants goalie David Tendeck and beat him with a backhand shot that gave the visitors a critical 4-3 shootout victory over the Vancouver Giants in Langley tonight.

The win vaulted the Royals (27-16-3-1) ahead of the Giants (25-14-4-3) into second place in the Western Hockey League’s B.C. Division with 58 points.

GALLERY: Giants host Royals in WHL action

The Giants found themselves down 3-2 in the third period after Tyler Soy scored his 21st goal of the season one minute into the final frame. But Dylan Plouffe pulled the home side even with a goal at 7:51 mark.

The teams played a scoreless overtime period then went back and forth in the shootout. Goals by Soy and Igor Martynov balanced out markers from the Giants’ James Malm and Tyler Benson until Kaspick stepped up for his attempt. The goal gave the Royals their fourth straight win.

RELATED: Late charge in Portland sees Victoria collect third straight WHL win

After Ty Ronning opened scoring for the Giants in the first, Dante Hannoun, with his 19th of the season late in the period, and Jeff de Wit, with his ninth at 4:48 of the second, made it 2-1 Victoria.

Ronning bagged his 42nd of the campaign – second in the WHL – midway through the middle frame.

Griffen Outhouse made 40 saves in all for Victoria while Tendeck kicked out 22.

The Royals play their second important game of the weekend tomorrow night in Kelowna, when they face the division-leading Rockets.

editor@vicnews.com