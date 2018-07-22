Victoria Wolves goalie, Brandon Mulligan, has been part of the Wolves’ success this season. (Photo courtesy of Gordon Lee)

Victoria Wolves are in the midst of their best season ever

Wolves aiming for national championships in Nanaimo

The Senior B Victoria Wolves are having their best season in the organization’s history.

The Wolves finished the regular season fourth in the standings with a 10-7-1 record.

Jim Dow, head coach of the Victoria Wolves, has really enjoyed his past two seasons at the helm coaching with his son Adam and other assistant coach Brett Savory.

“I knew a lot of them when they were kids playing,” he said. “To see them as adults, they play for the passion for the game.”

Last year the team finished 8-6, in what Dow said is a “tight league” with just one game separating most teams.

Dow said one third of the Wolves’ team has played Senior A lacrosse, and one third has played a high level of Junior B lacrosse.

Wolves’ goalie, and former Senior A Maple Ridge goalie, Brandon Mulligan, moved to the Island to continue his career in accounting, and Dow thinks he’s the best goalie in the league. Mulligan is currently tied for second with Senior B Timbermen goalie Pete Dubenski (former Senior A Timbermen) holding a .843 save percentage. Former NLL and Shamrocks goalie, Nick Patterson (also with the Timbermen) is on top with a .845 save percentage.

Dow said some of the Wolves’ younger players have polished their skills. Derek Jackson has developed into a solid player and his understanding of the game gets better each year, and Dow added defender Josh Nelson’s team play and personal game has improved too.

The Wolves lost their starting lineup to injury this season, but Dow gives general manager, Chris Jackson, credit for recruiting top talent at the roster deadline to add more manpower. Victoria added Connor Leies, Andrew McMillan, Nick Preston, Liam Kelly, and Cody Cook.

Dow said even with all the shuffle, the group is tight-knit as many of the players have grown up playing together, and because of the talent pool for lacrosse on the Island, he thinks the Wolves’ team will continue to flourish. Nanaimo is hosting the national championships this year, and will receive an automatic berth for the tournament, leaving one other berth from the West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association up for grabs.

As the Wolves look to move into position for a spot at nationals, Wolves captain, and former Shamrock, Graeme Ross, will be relied on in his third year as captain “he does a good job of leading all the other guys,” Dow said.

The Wolves play Langley, who finished fifth, in the first round of playoffs.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
BC Games triathletes take on their coaches in fun race
Next story
BC GAMES: Victoria athletes hit the podium

Just Posted

Multi-vehicle crash along the Malahat leaves traffic crawling

Southbound lane heavily delayed at Malahat Summit

BC GAMES: Victoria athletes hit the podium

Gold, silver and bronze performances in equestrian, kayak, rowing, golf

Victoria man arrested in connection with Hillside murder

Daniel Creagh faces second-degree murder charge in death of Joseph Gauthier

PHOTO GALLERY: Phillips Backyard Weekender hits all the right notes

Local and international acts keep Victoria crowd cutting a rug

Raccoons making themselves at home on Saanich property

Resident blames neighbour for attracting pests to area

All-Indigenous teams break new ground, making BC Games history

This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games

Lower Mainland teams battle for baseball gold at BC Games

Vancouver Coastal squeaked out a 3-2 win against Fraser Valley

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw people signed an agreement-in-principle with the B.C. government

The signing ceremony, at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, was 25 years in the making

Ping-pong balls of fire dropped to merge two B.C. wildfires

The merger is considered successful by BC Wildfire Services

Canada to resettle dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria

There are fears the volunteers would become a target for government troops

Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie

It is his first win at a major and the first by an Italian

Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week

Gold medals for Victoria rowers at BC Games

Both girls row out of the Victora City Rowing Club at Elk Lake

Recovery high schools could help teens before addiction takes hold: B.C. parents

Schools could provide mental health supports and let parents discuss their children’s drug use openly

Most Read