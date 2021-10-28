VIDEO: B.C. man establishes world record for spinning football on one finger

Abbotsford’s Sandeep Singh Kaila has established a new Guinness World Record for spinning a football on one finger. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Sandeep Singh Kaila is conquering charts on the Guinness World Records – one ball at a time.

Kaila made headlines several years ago by smashing the GWR mark for spinning a basketball on a toothbrush – a record he still holds to this day.

However, he told The News that his desire to continue to break records wouldn’t go away. And that’s when he picked up an American football.

After some research, he quickly realized that there are no official records for anything related to spinning an American football. Months of training and perfecting his spinning technique followed, and then on July 1, 2021 in Abbotsford he established a new record – 21.66 seconds spinning an American football on one finger.

Kaila said he chose Canada Day to set the record as a way to dedicate the achievement to all Canadian people. He added that he is proud to see his name in the book and online.

“I’m the first Canadian Punjabi guy who was ever published on the front cover page of the Guinness World Records,” he said.

He also admitted that he enjoys some of the fame that comes with achieving the records.

“When the last time I was on the front page of the Abby News everyone at my work, everyone on my volleyball shooting team – they were asking me – ‘hey is that you’,” he said. “After publishing story I got fame.”

Kaila said he is not giving up in his pursuit for additional records, noting that he is moving on to setting records for spinning a rugby ball and then a volleyball. The rugby ball record has not yet been set and he will then move on to breaking whatever is set for spinning a volleyball.

He then hinted he may also enter the world of competitive eating, adding that someone he knows has challenged him. He said he’s like to make it into the GWR for eating as well.

“I want to do two records in eating,” he said, with a grin. “It’s a surprise but someone challenged me and I want to break his record.”

When he’s not spinning balls Kaila works at Whole Foods and EV Logistics in Langley. His Instagram account can be found at @sandeep_singh_kaila.

