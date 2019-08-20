Tess Landry from North Vancouver approves of the 2019 Tour de Victoria as she rolls through the Langford section. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

VIDEO: Come along for the ride on Tour de Victoria

Reporter captures video footage of his Tour de Victoria ride

Watch video of Travis Paterson’s first hour in the Tour de Victoria, starting from the back of a pack with 655 riders.

There were 283 finishers of the Factor 160km ride, 372 finishers of the Harbour Air 140km.

A total of more than 2,300 cyclists registered for the event that also includes the popular Trek 100km (643 finishers), the Christie Phoenix 60km (394 finishers), the Spinnakers 30km (172 riders) and the Bike To Work 15km (68 finishers).

Travis is new to the GoPro and was so excited to record his ride the battery died on the West Shore about one hour into his 6.75-hour day.

He was the 237th finisher of the 160km ride, proving to himself that riding 6.5 hours takes about 6.5 hours. Ten minutes were spent at the aid stations. Congratulations Travis.

