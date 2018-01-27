‘Cycleangelo’ Stephen Lund graciously allowed Oak Bay News multi-media journalist, Keri Coles, to conduct a 40-km-long interview with him as he created his latest cycle art.

VIDEO: ‘Cycleangelo’ rolls out Jog with a dog

Oak Bay News joined Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece

When Cycleangelo finishes a piece of art, he has to step back in order to view it. In fact, he has to step so far back, he relies on satellites to view his final product. His brush strokes, some up to 220 kilometres long, are made with his bicycle, a map, and a GPS tracking device.

Since starting his first design in 2015, Lund has created over 200 drawings, averaging about 70 km a piece – his largest being a 220 km mermaid. Lund’s Strava account shows close to 60,000 kms of cycling logged, which is equivalent to going around the globe one and a half times.

From flappy inflatable tubeman to Thug hijacking a giraffe, Lund’s humour and creativity have gained him an enthusiastic following.

Garmina the Giraffe has proven to be a favourite. The most lucrative one was an Olympic Day doodle that won Lund a trip to Switzerland. Lund’s #olympicday doodle was the hand-picked winner out of 23,000 entries.

“I’ve done a series of the muscle-bound Thug. I really like him. He’s always up to something and he’s always wearing a different hat. He’s been Santa, he’s ridden Garmina the giraffe, he’s wrestled crocodiles,” said Lund. “He’s always flexing.”

The creative process begins with Lund pouring over a map of the city and he says eventually shapes pop out. Once a shape pops out it is just a matter of flushing out the details and finding the roads to make it happen.

“There are such a variety and each of them is fun in its own way and each of them is frustrating in its own way,” said Lund.

RELATED: Cyclist uses GPS tracker to create unique images

With a career as a marketing consultant, 52-year-old Lund says he uses creativity every day but he credits his GPS doodles with infusing energy and a different perspective into his ideas. The cycle art keeps him both healthy and inspired.

“It is fitness first, and creativity second, but I love the urban exploration that happens along the way,” said Lund. “And I love the problem-solving it takes to plan a route. Watching the plan come together and then actually going out and executing on it is pretty exhilarating.”

What’s next for the GPS Doodler?

Lund has practiced his art abroad, completing one in Venice and a few in Mexico, but he would like to explore further.

”In terms of aspirations for my doodles, if I could get into other cities and explore other canvases, that’s really exciting,” said Lund.

Jog with a dog joins his ongoing collection of canine drawings in honour of 2018 being the Year of the Dog in the Chinese zodiac.

RELIVE: Jog with a dog

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The finished product: Jog with a dog.

The jogger’s head was created by cycling ring road at UVic, with his body including Mount Tolmie and Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Strava)

The dog portion of Jog with a Dog went through south Oak Bay by Victoria Golf Club and Oak Bay Marina. (Strava)

Stephen Lund’s Heat Map showing his routes most travelled. (Strava)

Previous story
BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

Just Posted

Lots to see at Victoria Health Show

The 27th annual show runs all weekend at Pearkes Rec Centre

VIDEO: ‘Cycleangelo’ rolls out Jog with a dog

Oak Bay News joined Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece

UPDATE: ‘My husband is my hero’

Man faces charges after homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Victoria Health Show underway today

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers

Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

Funeral for Alfred Wong, who was killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver, to be held in Coquitlam

BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families

Mail, Japan and Canadian-style populism: how politics touched us this week

Sexual misconduct allegations, Canada Post, free trade with Japan and more

Five things to watch: Canada’s solid presence at the Grammys

Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Leonard Cohen, Michael Buble all up for awards

Most Read