VIDEO: Pacific FC mascot hopefuls bring the heat at tryouts

Team looking for mascot ahead of inaugural season

A monkey, panda and a bear walked into Upstairs Cabaret Wednesday evening and danced for their lives.

Pacific Football Club hosted open tryouts for its new mascot ahead of its first season, and three “anonymous” competitors danced it out for the position of on-call team mascot – the ‘species’ or ‘type’ of which will be revealed later this month.

Each competitor had to play a quick game of charades and had 45 seconds to show off their dance moves in hopes that they would be the one to join the Vancouver Island soccer team on home soil when the Canadian Premier League season kicks off in April.

The final round saw the three costumed soccer-lovers go head to head in a freestyle dance-off.

Judges included Pacific FC CEO Rob Friend, Pacific FC VP of operations Brad Norris-Jones and Kylie Stanton.

Norris-Jones said the position is “pretty well a full-time job” and requires the mascot to be at “the beck and call” of the team.

“We’re looking for someone dynamic, exciting, someone that can be with children, can dance, can entertain. Someone that’s artsy – someone that’s unique.”

While judges didn’t announce the winner, ‘Panda’ received the highest scores and appeared to be a fan favourite.

Whoever is picked will be the first mascot to root for a professional Vancouver Island team. Founded just last year, Pacific FC’s inaugural season starts April 28 and the team will play out of Westhills Stadium in Langford.

For season ticket information visit pacificfc.canpl.ca.

