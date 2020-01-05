VIDEO: Royals lose their crown to Kamloops Blazers in 5–1 defeat

The Royals’ four-win game streak came to an end when they fell to the Blazers 5–1 on Saturday night.

Logan Stankoven snuck in a goal for Kamloops 10 minutes in, but not three minutes later Royals’ Sean Gulka tied up the score with a shot past goalie Dylan Garand. With two minutes left in the first period, the Blazers broke free of the tie and sunk another point, leaving the score at 2–1.

The second period signaled the beginning of the end for the Royals, as the Blazers scored seven minutes in, and once again around nine minutes later. The period was briefly interrupted by a fight between Royals’ Brandon Cutler and Blazers’ Ryley Appelt. By the end of the second, the score sat at 4–1.

The third period saw a strong effort by the Royals to recover, but with another shot in the net this time by Appelt, the hope to clinch a fifth win in a row was cut short.

Currently, the Royals sit in second place in the B.C. Division, trailing the Blazers in first place.

Victoria returns to home-ice to face off against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11. The Tri-City Americans then drop by for a pair of games on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Puck drop for all four games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

