VIDEO: Royals nab 4–3 win against Kelowna Rockets in shootout

Victoria Royals defeated the Kelowna Rockets 4–3 in a shootout on Saturday night, taking a win after their recent loss 3–2 the night before. (James MacKenzie/News Staff)

The Victoria Royals took down the Rockets 4–3 in a nail-biting shootout Saturday night.

The night began with an early point for Kelowna just a minute in, but Victoria tied it up with a shorthanded goal later in the first round. With three seconds remaining the Rocket’s snuck another goal, bringing the score to 1–2.

The second period continued on rough footing for the Royals as Kelowna claimed another point five minutes in, but with just a minute left in the period, Royals’ Brayden Tracey scored his first of two goals for the night.

The third period saw Tracey fire a straight shot directly past Kelowna goalie Roman Basran to tie the score at 3–3 just 19 seconds in. With an intense round of back-and-forth, the Royals went into overtime, but both teams had a lock down on their nets.

RELATED: Victoria Royals gear up for 9th annual Pink in the Rink game

READ MORE: VIDEO: Royals lose their crown to Kamloops Blazers in 5–1 defeat

A shootout began with both teams scoring, but the intensity built in the second round as Royals’ Gary Haden scored while the Rockets didn’t, leaving all eyes on the final round. Kelowna’s Kyle Topping came face to face with Victoria’s Adam Evanoff, who stopped the attempt and ended the game on the spot at 4–3.

A handful of the Royals’ Pink in the Rink jerseys that were worn on Saturday’s game will be up for online auction until March 2 at 6 p.m. All proceeds go towards the BC Cancer Foundation and the Victoria Royals Scholarship and Education Fund. To place a bid, head over to 32auctions.com/PinkintheRink2020.

Victoria will play three consecutive games against the Vancouver Giants starting on Friday, Feb. 28 in Langley at 7:30 p.m. The Royals will then host the Giants on Saturday and Sunday on home ice. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, while Sunday’s game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Post-game on Sunday is the Royals only Skate with the Players event of the season.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets Box Office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777 or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria RoyalsWestern Hockey League