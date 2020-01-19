VIDEO: Royals squashed by Giants in 6–2 loss

The Royals were squashed by the Giants in a 6–2 defeat Saturday night.

Captain Philip Schultz scored the first goal of the night for Victoria just five minutes into the game, with help from Will Warm. Without skipping a beat, Vancouver came back to tie the score 1–1 with just over a minute left in the first period.

The second period saw a hammering of the Royals as the Giants snuck in four goals, two of them in the first three minutes alone. The following two goals rang up the scoreboard just seven minutes left into the period, leaving the tally at 5–1.

By the time it came to halfway in the third, there had been no goals for either team, but Vancouver sunk one last puck with just over seven minutes left. Though the odds were already against them, Victoria’s Gary Haden managed to shoot one in the Royals, ending the game 6–2.

READ MORE: Victoria Royals offer free tickets for future game to fans who brave the snow for tonight’s game

This match follows the Royals’ 4–1 loss to the same team in Langley Friday night.

Victoria leaves on a six-game road trip, travelling over 5,500 km. Their first match will be against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday, January 24th.

The Royals return home on Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 for a two-game set against the Kamloops Blazers. Friday’s contest is Eco Night. Puck drop for both games is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

ALSO READ: Royals narrowly beaten by Winterhawks 6–5 in overtime loss

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.