VIDEO: Royals tumble to Giants 6–2, look for win on Sunday’s final game

The Victoria Royals lost to Vancouver Giants 6–2 on Saturday night. The two teams go head-to-head one final time on Sunday, March 1. (Jay Wallace Photo)

The Victoria Royals were crushed by the Vancouver Giants 6–2 on Saturday night.

The match started off on a rough note, as the Giants scored five minutes in. The visiting team sunk two more goals in, each five minutes apart, bringing the end of the first period to 3–0.

Royals’ Connor Martin took over the net after the Giants pushed another puck past Royals’ goalie Adam Evanoff. A couple minutes later, Phillip Schultz scored their first goal on a breakaway. With nearly four minutes left in the period, Keanu Derungs flew down the wing and scored the second and final point of the night for the Royals, leaving the scoreboard at 4–2.

After the Giants scored once again four minutes into the final round, the Royals were able to fight their efforts off until three minutes were left on the clock. The night ended as a disappointment for Victoria at 6–2, but will hopefully give them the fuel to push for a victory in their 10th and final meeting for the regular season on Sunday, March 1.

Currently, the Royals are missing many of their lead players who are injured, including starting goalie Shane Farkas, defencemen Jacob Herauf and Noah Lamb, plus forwards Kaid Oliver, Carson Miller, Ty Yoder and Graeme Bryks.

At Sunday’s game, there will be an e-sports tournament pre-game and an opportunity to skate with the players after the game finished. Puck drop takes place at 3:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

