VIDEO: West Shore lacrosse team makes virtual practice video during COVID-19

‘Keep the sticks in your hands, keep practicing,” says team manager

Juan de Fuca Whalers PeeWee A1 team has started a creative way to practise while in social isolation during COVID-19. Parents sent a video of their kids passing the ball to one another to demonstrate team spirit. (Courtesy of Candace White)

A West Shore lacrosse team is continuing their team practices in a unique way during COVID-19.

The boys from Juan De Fuca’s Whalers PeeWee A1 team posted a video to social media of themselves passing the ball from player to player from the comfort of their own homes.

“The boys are bummed right now,” said Candace White, team manager and mother of player Oakland White. She sent out an email on April 19 asking parents to send videos of their kids practising lacrosse to remind the players to keep team spirit high during the pandemic.

“These players are part of an elite A1 Lacrosse team so they are driven and love the feeling of playing the game,” she said. “Keep the sticks in your hands, keep practising, and we’ll see you soon.”

The Canadian Lacrosse Association has recommended that all lacrosse activities be suspended across Canada until the end of April.

