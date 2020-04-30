Juan de Fuca Whalers PeeWee A1 team has started a creative way to practise while in social isolation during COVID-19. Parents sent a video of their kids passing the ball to one another to demonstrate team spirit. (Courtesy of Candace White)

VIDEO: West Shore lacrosse team makes virtual practice video during COVID-19

‘Keep the sticks in your hands, keep practicing,” says team manager

A West Shore lacrosse team is continuing their team practices in a unique way during COVID-19.

The boys from Juan De Fuca’s Whalers PeeWee A1 team posted a video to social media of themselves passing the ball from player to player from the comfort of their own homes.

“The boys are bummed right now,” said Candace White, team manager and mother of player Oakland White. She sent out an email on April 19 asking parents to send videos of their kids practising lacrosse to remind the players to keep team spirit high during the pandemic.

“These players are part of an elite A1 Lacrosse team so they are driven and love the feeling of playing the game,” she said. “Keep the sticks in your hands, keep practising, and we’ll see you soon.”

The Canadian Lacrosse Association has recommended that all lacrosse activities be suspended across Canada until the end of April.

READ MORE: West Shore Parks and Rec goes ahead with summer camp registration

ALSO READ: Victoria councillor launches bedtime story livestream to help tired parents

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusJuan de FucaLacrosse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After nine seasons Royals move on from GM Hope

Just Posted

Uplands homeowner given stop-work order for deck railing

Oak Bay resident in dispute after replacing rotten materials

VIDEO: West Shore lacrosse team makes virtual practice video during COVID-19

‘Keep the sticks in your hands, keep practicing,” says team manager

Sidney approves property tax relief

Council approved the measures by a 6-1 vote, but concerns about effectiveness remain

Couple evicted from Victoria hotel face homelessness themselves

Couple says they were told to leave shortly after provincial order to move homeless into hotels

Sooke Fire Rescue braces for wildfire season

Fire risk in Sooke is currently low, says Fire Chief Kenn Mount

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Sayward appoints new acting mayor amidst COVID-19

Councillor Bill Ives takes over as the acting mayor and moves forward with signing off on budget

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

Most Read