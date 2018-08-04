VIDEO: Westshore Rebels win over Rams in Langley

The Langley Rams played their first home game of the season under bright sunny skies as the fellas welcomed the Westshore Rebels on Saturday.

The first quarter ended with a 3-all tie and the Rebels up one point but the Rams came charging back. The third quarter ended with 16-10 for Langley. With just over six and a half minutes left in the final quarter, the Rebels moved ahead to make it 19-16. The score didn’t budge after that.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Roving announcer Joe Carter kept the audience up on the latest moves at the Rams home opener on Aug. 4. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams mascot spent time with the crowd before the action on the field. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams mascot spent time with the crowd before the action on the field. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Langley Rams versus the Westshore Rebels on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Hockey Royals expecting a different look for 2018-19 WHL season
Next story
Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

Just Posted

Justin Trudeau gets warm welcome at BC Forest Discovery Centre

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

VIDEO: Westshore Rebels win over Rams in Langley

The visiting Rebels took the game 19-16.

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Victoria Police looking for man involved in random assault

The suspect attacked a staff member at a Yates Street business

Test your B.C. Day knowledge, Vancouver Island style

Do you know your provincial bird? And other trivia all Islanders should know

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Five things to do this B.C. Day long weekend

Check out these great community events in Greater Victoria

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

THEATRE SKAM: Young cast brings Concord Floral to life in vacant downtown retail space

Former office supply store a unique venue for telling mysterious tale of youth with secrets

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Most Read