UVic Vikes rowing alum Barney Williams at his appointment as the new head coach of the Vikes women’s rowing program. Vikes photo

Former Vike returns to lead women’s rowing program

Williams rowed for UVic, Oxford and Canada

It’s hard to believe Barney Williams was anything but a sure thing as the next coach of the UVic Vikes women’s rowing program.

Williams has been part of the Vikes alumni family for decades, having rowed for UVic between 1995 and 1999. And now he’ll stay a Vike for life.

On Tuesday the former Olympian and national team coach was introduced as successor to Rick Crawley, who has now retired from the women’s rowing program after 35 years.

Williams was introduced to a room full of Vikes rowers, administration and family by none other than the president elect of the Canada West university athletic conference, Clint Hamilton, the director of the Vikes athletics.

“I have big feet but Rick left big shoes to fill,” Williams said. “It was a rigorous [hiring] process and I’m certain we’re off on the right foot.”

At 41, Williams fits the Vikes model. He’s a family man, with Tavin (12), Kyla (8) and Tate (6), and he not only brings his own Vikes legacy but shares one with his partner Buffy (nee Alexander). Buffy also rowed for the Vikes and went on to win an Olympic medal, when she won bronze for Canada in the women’s eights.

Williams won silver at the 2004 Olympics in the coxless four. He inherits a program that earned 11 Canadian University Rowing Championship banners, 23 Brown Cup wins, 92 Canadian Henley titles and sent 29 Vikes to the Olympics, all under Crawley.

The coaching bug grew on Williams during his spell with Rowing Canada and the Row to Podium program, when he spent 2011 to 2016 at Elk Lake. He spent the past year as interim head coach of women’s rowing at NCAA Div. 1 Cornell.

That year at Cornell was transformative, and proved he wanted to be a coach.

“…Working with student athletes over the past few years in the Row to Podium, my role was as their athletic coach, there’s a real disconnect there,” Williams said. “It’s a really tricky aspect to try and balance in terms of respecting their academic interests but not having a vested interest in their academics.

“Now as a collegiate coach I get to support both interests and champion their growth as a human being and not just as an athlete. It started to come home to me as a great fit… Love to see medals around people’s necks and banners hanging from ceilings … but ultimately I want to see growth.”

Williams competed for the Vikes from 1995 to 1999, graduating in business administration and went on to study at Oxford University, where he was president of the Oxford University Boat Club. He was then member of the Canadian national rowing program for seven years and won a World Championship in 2003 and an Olympic silver medal in Athens in 2004.

Vikes win on world stage

Third-year Caileigh Filmer is in a break-out year as she and national team crew Hillary Janssens in the women’s pair won a World Cup silver medal in Lucerne on Saturday (July 15), adding to their gold medal performance from World Cup 1 in Belgrade, Serbia in June.

Two more Vikes, current athlete Avalon Wasteneys and alum Rebecca Zimmerman won silver in the women’s eight in Lucerne.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Just Posted

Our Place celebrates Christmas in July

Afternoon barbecue serves up turkey burgers and Santa hats under the hot sun

Police respond after dog left in vehicle at the movies

West Shore RCMP determined the animal was not in distress

Affordable housing idea dead for Central Park, idea shifts to Royal Athletic Park lot

Underground parking with housing units above to be considered for existing lot

Fire in Oak Bay contained to garage thanks to alarms, quick response

Early notification key to battling blaze

Victoria airport workers rally on Tuesday

Food service workers call for improved working conditions

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Island man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Fraser Valley music festival

James Allen Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was found guilty of three charges

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

B.C. poet shines a bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo July 21.

Former Vike returns to lead women’s rowing program

Williams rowed for UVic, Oxford and Canada

Ontario police say attack on Muslim man was motivated by hate

Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault in the incident

Canadian Tire delivers toys to ease kids’ street play pain in B.C. neighbourhood

It’s like Christmas for 11 kids who are supposed to be confined to their yards by strata bylaw

City orders largest Kinder Morgan protest camp to leave

Residents of Camp Cloud near the Trans Mountain work site have 72 hours to leave

14-year-old pilot attempts to break Guinness World Record at B.C. airport

Mohd Shaikhsorab wants to become youngest pilot with fewest hours logged to fly solo

Most Read