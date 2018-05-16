Vikes can soon compete for Canada West golf title

UVic’s director of athletics and recreation Clint Hamilton (with CanAssist executive director Robin Syme) will serve as the new Canada West president from 2018 to 2020. Black Press file photo

After years competing south of the border, the UVic Vikes golf teams will have the opportunity to compete as a Canada West school.

The Canada West conference board of directors, which oversees university sport in association with the national U Sports banner in Canada, voted to add curling as a Canada West sport beginning later this year and golf beginning in 2019.

Both sports will have a conference championship. The golf programs among Western Canadian universities are likely to continue on the current model, which is to play tournaments hosted by American schools, but will then meet in Canada for a Canada West conference championship, though that could change.

The Vikes do not have any official plans for a curling team at this time.

Golf and curling are the first two sports fully sanctioned by Canada West since 1999-00 when it included women’s wrestling and women’s rugby. Women’s rugby sevens is currently a pilot sport for Canada West as it will enter its third season in 2018-19.

The sports were added at Canada West’s recent AGM in Kelowna. It was also decided that UVic Vikes director of athletics and recreation Clint Hamilton will reprise his previous role as president of the Canada West conference.

Hamilton is a former national champion with the UVic Vikes basketball team and has been the Vikes athletic director since 2005.

