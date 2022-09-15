The University of Victoria’s Nora Struchtrup was named the Canada West field hockey play of the week after the season’s opening weekend. (Courtesy of UVic)

Vikes field hockey player takes Canada West player of the week

Nora Struchtrup helped the University of Victoria open season with pair of wins

A University of Victoria field hockey player’s offensive outburst led all of Western Canada as the defending champs swept through the opening weekend.

Nora Struchtrup was named Canada West player of the week after amassing four goals in the Vikes’ 9-0 win over the University of Calgary Dinos on Sept. 10. It’s the first player of the week nod that the second-year player and Oak Bay High alum has received in her career.

UVic would follow the season-opening win with a 7-0 victory over the Dinos on Sunday (Sept. 11).

The Vikes host the University of British Columbia on Sept. 24 and 25 at Cowichan Sportsplex in Duncan.

