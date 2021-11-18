The UVic men’s soccer team plays its first match at the 2021 national championships on Nov. 18. (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)

The UVic men’s soccer team plays its first match at the 2021 national championships on Nov. 18. (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)

Vikes men’s soccer competes at nationals for first time since 2015 on Thursday

Quarterfinal match against the University of Montreal begins at 10:30 a.m. Victoria time

The University of Victoria Vikes men’s soccer team begins its national championship tournament in the nation’s capital today (Nov. 18).

The Vikes face the University of Montreal in their opening match at 10:30 a.m. Victoria time. UVic’s men are coming off their first appearance in the Canada West final since 2015, but face a Montreal Carabins squad that never fell out of the Canadian top-10 rankings list throughout the fall season.

It’s been six years since Victoria has earned a spot in the U Sports tournament and this will be the program’s 14th appearance at the national championship tournament.

Leading the way for the Vikes will be Canada West First-Team All-Stars Isaac Koch and Evan Libke, along with leading goalscorer Ian Whibley.

On the eve of the quarterfinal match, the UVic men’s soccer team’s head coach Bruce Wilson was named the Canada West coach of the year, marking his third time receiving the honour.

