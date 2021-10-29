Vikes women’s rugby coach to don Canada colours again, this time as assistant coach

Canada’s Brittany Waters carries the ball during the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Paris. Waters, now retired from playing and the head coach of the UVic Vikes women for seven seasons, will join Canada’s women’s sevens program as an assistant coach following the completion of the university season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Remy de la Mauviniere)

The University of Victoria women’s rugby team head coach is rejoining Team Canada, but in a different role.

Brittany Waters, who enjoyed a long career as a player with the national program, will join the women’s sevens team as an assistant coach. She hopes the new position will allow her to continue developing as a coach and bring what she learns back to the Vikes.

“I am excited to use my coaching experience to give back to a program that I value and believe in,” Waters said in a release. “Coaching at the highest level brings new challenges and an incredible opportunity to expand my coaching toolbox.”

Having retired from playing in 2017, Waters is in her seventh year as Vikes head coach. Her Rugby Canada Hall of Fame playing career included four Rugby World Cup tournaments – two each with the Canadian sevens and 15s.

Canada’s women’s sevens team will train in Langford in November ahead of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai tournament Nov. 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, the women’s Vikes 15s kicked off their Canada West playoffs in Calgary on Thursday (Oct. 28) with a 36-7 semifinal win over Lethbridge. The win sent the Vikes to Sunday’s gold medal match against undefeated UBC and came despite the absence of key players Renee Gonzalez, Sara Kaljuvee and Gabrielle Senft, who are currently travelling with the Canadian women’s 15s.

“We’ve got a great squad with lots of depth and we’re looking forward to a big weekend of competition,” Waters said prior to Thursday’s semifinal.

The win also secured UVic a spot in next month’s U Sports Rugby Championship in Kingston.

