Vikes women’s soccer team hosts clinic for young female players

She Kicks SoccerFest to draw 150 girls from U8 to U14

The University of Victoria women’s soccer team is hosting a soccer clinic for young girls on Oct. 29 before the U SPORTS National Championships in November. (UVic Vikes/Instagram)

The University of Victoria (UVic) women’s soccer team is hosting a soccer clinic for young girls in Greater Victoria. She Kicks SoccerFest is set to take place on Oct. 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday evening, 150 girls ages eight to 14 hit the Topaz-Finlayson Artificial Turf Soccer Field off Blanshard Street for the free soccer camp led by the UVic team and coaching staff.

Attendees receive a T-shirt donated by Team Sales Vancouver Island and collectible player cards which can be used in a draw for prizes at the U SPORTS National Championships which the Vikes athletes are also preparing for. The championships are Nov. 7 to 10 and UVic is hosting this year so most games will take place at Centennial Stadium.

Waitlist spots for the soccer clinic are still available and admission is free. Anyone interested in attending can sign up through the Lower Island Soccer Association website.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the local food bank.

