Volleyball league serving up on West Shore

About 70 people have signed up already for the West Shore expansion, which begins May 9 and is open to players of all skill levels. (Courtesy West Coast Recreation)

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

A popular volleyball league is casting its nets on the West Shore.

West Coast Recreation, which has been in the Victoria area since 1989, is serving up volleyball at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre.

The co-ed league currently has more than 200 players involved at Bullen Park in Esquimalt, said Manny Asistores, marketing and event co-ordinator for West Coast Rec sport and social club.

“We’re expanding to bring the Monday night vibe to the West Shore,” he said. “Our aim is to bring people together through an interest in sports,” he explained. “We keep people together through a genuine connection.”

READ ALSO: Pearson students to swim six km in inaugural Race Rocks Challenge

About 70 people have signed up already for the West Shore expansion, which begins May 9 and is open to players of all skill levels. The league runs on Thursdays at JDF on the grass infront of The Q Centre from about 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There’s a beer garden available for players over 19 years of age.

Registration until the end of June is $285 for a four-member team, and $80 for single players.

“There’s still plenty of spots available,” Asistores noted

The same rates will apply for people who want to renew at the end of June until the end of August.

For more information or to register, check out westcoastrec.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter