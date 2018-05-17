Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.

In a tournament full of tight games, with six of eight going to overtime, the Wenatchee Wild provided the first blowout win Thursday afternoon.

Facing the Wellington Dukes in a matinee matchup at Prospera Centre, Wenatchee got two goals apiece from Zak Galambos and August Von Ungern in a 7-1 win.

Wenatchee finished off an unbeaten round-robin (4-0).

Wellington will be Chilliwack’s biggest fan tonight as the Chiefs face the Steinbach Pistons. Steinbach needs only a point, even if it’s an overtime loss, to tie the Dukes in the standings and get the final semi-final spot based on their head-to-head meeting.

Wenatchee took just 24 seconds to open the scoring in this one on a goal by Galambos. The defenceman collected a loose puck at the point, walked the blue line to the middle and put a wrister on net. With his own defenceman blocking his vision, Dukes goalie Jonah Capriotti never saw it as it zipped past him into the cage.

The Wild doubled the lead at 8:20 on a solo effort by Von Ungern. The Baron turned on the jets on a rush down the left wing, chipping the puck past Wellington defenceman Keegan Ferguson at the blueline. Cutting hard to the net, Ungern had to chip the puck over another Dukes defender who was sliding across to block. The puck fluttered into the air and Ungern showed great hand-eye coordination to bat it into the net.

Wellington briefly cut into the lead on a goal by Andrew Rinaldi. A defensive breakdown left the Montreal native with no one between him and the Wild net as he took a long lead pass from Ben Evans. Rinaldi skated in and put the puck between the legs of Wenatchee goaltender Austin Park.

But the Wild had the last laugh in period one, scoring a backbreaker with just three seconds on the clock.

With Wellington’s Mitchell (My Favourite) Martan in the box for slashing, Wenatchee’s Jasper Weatherby uncorked a shot from the right faceoff dot. Capriotti made the stop, but the puck dropped in the blue paint where Sam Hesler stuffed it in on the backhand.

The Dukes continued with the same penchant for undisciplined play that they’ve shown the entire tournament, taking three penalties in the opening 20, leading to a 14-5 edge for the Wild on the shot clock.

Wenatchee broke the game wide open with three second period goals, starting with a Cooper Zech snipe at 8:30.

The smooth skating defenceman took a pass from Weatherby at the left point and was allowed to walk in unchecked, taking a wrist shot that beat Capriotti through a screen. Zech’s goal ended the goalie’s night, a disappointing four goals on 18 shots for the 19 year old Hamilton native.

Tyler Richardson took over in the Wellington net.

The first thing he saw was Von Ungern tearing down the left wing, cutting across the goal mouth and slipping a backhand shot inside the right post.

Galambos blew a wrist shot past Richardson from the left faceoff dot at 12:03.

Richardson was solid from that point until the final minute of the game, when a soft sharp-angle backhand shot from Drake Usher beat him to wrap up the scoring.

Final shots on goal favoured the Wild 41-19.

Wenatchee’s Player of the Game was Von Ungern while Rinaldi took the honours for Wellington.

Previous story
Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win
Next story
Kyle Wade the latest Cougar to go the college hockey route

Just Posted

Phillips Brewery creates ale trail after tank valve leak sends beer into Victoria street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs

Claremont students bring marine life back to Victoria International Marina

Class project built reef balls, to drop in local waters and attract fish habitats

UPDATE: One man in custody after series of assaults in downtown Victoria

Witnesses report multiple assualts with a hockey stick

Victoria Day Parade returns to celebrate 120 years

F18 Hornets to honour #HumboldtStrong with first ever fly past, kicking off parade

Vancouver Island under burn ban starting May 18

Small campfires still allowed under Cat. 2 open fire prohibition

WATCH: North Saanich school teacher wins PM’s award

Candice Lee at Deep Cove School recognized for her multicultural focus

UPDATE: SAR personnel from across Island join in as search continues for Ben Kilmer

The volunteers are searching a five-kilometre area in the Menzies Road/Cowichan Lake Road area

B.C. remains at ‘significant’ flood risk if rainfall, heat continues

Around 3,600 people are already under evacuation order

New homeless camp called Discontent City gets set up in Nanaimo

People experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo plan to resist requests that they move along

Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.

ICBC bad driver crackdown popular with public, survey finds

Driver penalty increases expected to take effect this fall

PHOTOS: ‘Black rain’ falls in East Kootenay town

Sparwood residents have expressed concern about “black rain” falling in the town yesterday

Real estate sales in Greater Victoria show more spring in step

Sales in April 2018 up compared to March 2018, but still down year-to-year

Search underway for Benjamin Kilmer, 41

Chopper in the air and long line of vehicles at roadside told the tale: search in progress

Most Read

  • Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

    Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

  • Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

    The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.