West Shore gymnasts reach podium at Junior Olympics

Left to right: Coach Jackie Wiebe, Alanna Hrycuik, Ava-Marie Jaeger, Tonique Halliman, Jayah Nieboba, Jasmin Robertson, Briar Fokkema and Lisa Comazzetto celebrate the win in Langley. (Teresa Willman photo)

West Shore gymnasts earn gold and silver at the Junior Olympics competition in Langley.

Lion’s Pride Gymnastics Academy gymnasts were at the first Junior Olympics competition, where they made a strong showing at the provincial level. The team earned seven gold medals, 11 silver medals and a clutch of bronze.

Last weekend’s competition at the Langley Events Centre brought out hundreds of athletes, including in categories one through five for the ‘Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Junior Olympic Compulsory Championships’ from across the mainland.

These gymnastics competitions are held each spring for both artistic gymnastics and trampoline gymnastics. This year, Gymnastics BC is introducing a new provincial championships event for athletes who train in the Junior Olympic Level 1-5 categories.

Lion’s Pride consists of gymnasts from the West Shore, Sooke and Victoria and has been in the community for more than 12 years.

Lion’s Pride Results

Jade Kosmuk, JO 5, earned silver in floor and placed fifth in all-around. Tonique Halliman, JO4, captured gold in floor and silver on vault, finishing sixth all-around. Ava-Marie Jaeger, JO4, took silver on the beam to help her to sixth all-around. Briar Fokkema, JO4, claimed bronze on bars, silver on floor and bronze all-around. Jayah Niedoba, JO4, took all-around gold, after winning gold on floor and beam and silver on vault. Alanna Hrycuik, JO 4, finished with silver on beam and floor to take fourth all-around. Jasmine Robertson, JO4, won gold on beam and finished fourth all-around. Eliana Gibbs, JO3, finished with a bronze on vault, gold on beam, silver on floor and silver all-around. Mataeya Pineda, JO3, took silver on floor and finished fourth all-around. Addy Lynn, JO3, won gold all-around, after taking gold in vault and floor and silver on beam and bars.

