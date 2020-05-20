Western Lacrosse Association cancels season for Victoria Shamrocks

Spring usually means Shamrocks lacrosse, but like many things in 2020, the season wasn’t a sure bet.
On May 19 the Victoria Shamrocks Senior “A” club joined the legion of sports cancelled due to COVID-19 this year.
“You will have seen, or will soon see, the announcement by the Western Lacrosse Association that they, along with Major Series Lacrosse in Ontario, have reached the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel the 2020 season along with the Mann Cup national championship,” the team said in a release.
The Western Lacrosse Association announced it would not play its 2020 schedule, and the Mann Cup national lacrosse championship is also cancelled.
The Q Centre-based team is finalizing plans to ensure season ticket holders who have already renewed memberships for 2020 “will be made whole.”
“We ask for your patience for just a little bit longer, and we will communicate with you again when we have final details for you,” according to a release.
The Shamrocks office remains closed to in-person visits. The team thanked its fans for the support and look forward to 2021 at The Q Centre.
c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter