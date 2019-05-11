Westhills Stadium filled with red and white as Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens take the pitch

The stands at Westhills Stadium were filled with red and white on Saturday as fans cheered on the Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens team.

It was the penultimate round of the 2019 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens series and Canada had two great games in the afternoon against Brazil and Ireland.

Canada won its first game of the day against Brazil 38 – 7 with Ghislaine Landry, Emma Chown and Karen Pako making a try each and Charity Williams making two.

The Canadian women beat Ireland in their second game of the day 22 – 5 as the team came out strong in the second half.

Both teams were tied 5 – 5 at halftime with Canada’s Britt Benn scoring the first try. The next was made by Ghislaine Landry and the last two were scored by Karen Pako.

Canada finished the day second in their pool after a loss to Olympic champions Australia 14 – 29.

Fans came from all over to cheer on the Canadian team, including Rod MacDonald and his 10-year-old daughter Claire, from Langley, B.C.

They decided to watch the tournament because this is Claire’s first year playing rugby.

“We’re here not only to support rugby but women’s rugby and grassroots rugby, girl’s rugby,” MacDonald said. “It’s really cool to see that rugby is diversifying.”

Claire said she loves everything about rugby and was having a great time watching the game and her favourite player, Charity Williams.

“The girls are all such humble and nice top-athletes,” MacDonald said. “They’re like role models, that’s what you want your kid to be.”

The top four teams at the end of the series will secure their place at the Olympic Games. Canada went into the Langford tournament in second place after a gold medal win against England in Kitakyushu, Japan.

The tournament continues on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. Tickets can be bought at canadasevens.com.

