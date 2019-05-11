Westhills Stadium filled with red and white as Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens take the pitch

The stands at Westhills Stadium were filled with red and white on Saturday as fans cheered on the Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens team.

It was the penultimate round of the 2019 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens series and Canada had two great games in the afternoon against Brazil and Ireland.

Canada won its first game of the day against Brazil 38 – 7 with Ghislaine Landry, Emma Chown and Karen Pako making a try each and Charity Williams making two.

READ ALSO: Women’s Rugby Sevens captains gather in Langford ahead of this weekend’s matches

The Canadian women beat Ireland in their second game of the day 22 – 5 as the team came out strong in the second half.

Both teams were tied 5 – 5 at halftime with Canada’s Britt Benn scoring the first try. The next was made by Ghislaine Landry and the last two were scored by Karen Pako.

Canada finished the day second in their pool after a loss to Olympic champions Australia 14 – 29.

Fans came from all over to cheer on the Canadian team, including Rod MacDonald and his 10-year-old daughter Claire, from Langley, B.C.

They decided to watch the tournament because this is Claire’s first year playing rugby.

“We’re here not only to support rugby but women’s rugby and grassroots rugby, girl’s rugby,” MacDonald said. “It’s really cool to see that rugby is diversifying.”

Claire said she loves everything about rugby and was having a great time watching the game and her favourite player, Charity Williams.

READ ALSO: Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens raising funds for cancer research

“The girls are all such humble and nice top-athletes,” MacDonald said. “They’re like role models, that’s what you want your kid to be.”

The top four teams at the end of the series will secure their place at the Olympic Games. Canada went into the Langford tournament in second place after a gold medal win against England in Kitakyushu, Japan.

The tournament continues on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. Tickets can be bought at canadasevens.com.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada’s Caroline Crossley is tackled by a member of Brazil’s Women’s Rugby Sevens team at the tournament on Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens team captain Ghislaine Landry before the team’s first game against Brazil. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Canada beat Brazil 38 - 7 at Saturday’s Rugby Women’s Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
The crowd was filled with red at white for the 2019 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens tournament in Langford on Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff).
Canada’s Caroline Crossley is tackled by a member of Brazil’s Women’s Rugby Sevens team at the tournament on Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Canada beat Brazil 38 - 7 at Saturday’s Rugby Women’s Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
The crowd was filled with red at white for the 2019 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens tournament in Langford on Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff).
Canada’s Charity Williams goes in for the try. Canada beat Brazil 38 - 7 at Saturday’s Rugby Women’s Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Charity Williams pats Breanne Nicholas on the back as she walks over for a conversion after Williams lands a try. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Canada’s Karen Paquin is tackled as she goes for a try. Canada beat Brazil 38 - 7 at Saturday’s Rugby Women’s Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Canada beat Brazil 38 - 7 at Saturday’s Rugby Women’s Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
The crowd was filled with red at white for the 2019 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens tournament in Langford on Saturday. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff).
Family members of Canadian Women’s Sevens rugby player Emma Shown are decked out in Canada gear as they cheer her and the team on. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
Rod MacDonald and his daughter, Claire, came to Langford from Langley, B.C. to watch the Women’s Rugby Sevens tournament. (Shalu Menta/News Staff)

Previous story
Montero’s goal lifts Whitecaps past Timbers 1-0

Just Posted

Westhills Stadium filled with red and white as Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens take the pitch

Canada beats Brazil and Ireland Saturday afternoon

Fire breaks out a block away from rubble of Plaza Hotel

Less than a week after the fire on Pandora, another one burns in downtown Victoria

Surfer missing in Port Renfrew

He was last seen entering the water at the North End of Pacheedaht beach

UPDATE: One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Brentwood Bay home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

Donations on the rise for West Shore thrift stores

‘People are getting rid of things, and we appreciate it’

Soup fundraiser for Esquimalt fire victims good for the heart and soul

‘They came because they chose to make this that kind of community’

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Police ram stolen van, arrest suspect at gunpoint on Vancouver Island highway

Officers make arrest with guns drawn at Nanaimo Parkway and Mostar Road

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Society looking for Abbotsford homeless man who saved injured eagle found on highway

OWL Rehab Society looking to reunite man with eagle if it is ultimately able to fly again

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

Most Read