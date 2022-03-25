Westshore Motorsports Park’s final season in Langford spins into high gear

Daryl Crocker has managed the speedway for the past seven seasons. (Courtesy Wildlight Motorsports Photography)

The driving forces behind Westshore Motorsports Park have shifted into high gear to serve up high-octane entertainment for the final season.

The Island Cup, March 26 to 27, will mark the first time the venue will host a 4×4 event at the speedway, said Daryl Crocker, general manager of Westshore Motorsports Park for the past seven years.

The timed event, sponsored by Wilson Transportation and Westshore Spring and 4×4, features rock crawling and an obstacle course.

“The 4×4 is a great community and it’s nice to mesh their event with motorsports,” Crocker said. “We’re really excited about it.”

The Opening Night of Mayhem on April 9, sponsored by Slegg Building Materials, offers lots of excitement, including fireworks, destruction races and rollover contests.

Some other season highlights include the monster trucks, featuring the legendary fire-breathing Megasaurus, on the last weekend in May.

“It’s been a couple of years since people have had a chance to see them around here,” Crocker noted.

The Strawberry Cup in June – featuring the Northwest Sprint Tour winged cars as well as Coastal Trucking Wilroc sprint cars – is another popular long-time event that draws people from all over, as well as the Daffodil Cup in August, Crocker said.

Labour Day weekend features the Canada 200, sponsored by Shockwave Seats.

Although last year’s schedule was shortened due to COVID-19, Crocker said the spectator and car count was good.

“There’s a lot of positives going into this year,” he added. “The elephant in the room is that it’s the last season, so it’s very bittersweet. It’s such an incredible part of our community, and it’s unfortunate it has to end. The first time I was there I was about 11 days old. Being involved in racing, whether it’s racing building cars, working in the pits or managing is all I’ve ever done.”

There may be good news for racing fans in the future, however.

“Members of our non-profit, Vancouver Island Safe Speed Association, are working tirelessly to secure a new location and build a new track on the south Island,” Crocker stressed.

Steer over to westshoremotorsportspark.com for information on events, schedules and tickets.

