Westshore Rebels beef up roster

The Westshore Rebels will welcome running back Khaliel James to its ranks in 2018. (Westshore Rebels Twitter photo)

The Westshore Rebels have added another running back to its 2018 roster.

On Twitter, the team announced it will welcome Khaliel James this upcoming season.

The Westshore Rebels would like to welcome another Windsor HS standout and most recently with York University from Toronto Ontario, nationally recognized Running Back, Khaliel James to their 2018 roster. @BCFC_Media @CJFLnews #RebelsFamily #RebelUp pic.twitter.com/7byEhxsyct — Westshore Rebels (@WestshoreRebels) January 7, 2018

The six-foot-tall, 190-pound Windsor native currently plays with the York University Lions in Toronto, Ontario, and brings a wealth of experience.

In 2014, James won a silver medal with Team Canada at the IFAF World Junior Championships in Kuwait.

