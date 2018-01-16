The Westshore Rebels will welcome running back Khaliel James to its ranks in 2018. (Westshore Rebels Twitter photo)

Westshore Rebels beef up roster

Team adds running back Khaliel James to ranks

The Westshore Rebels have added another running back to its 2018 roster.

On Twitter, the team announced it will welcome Khaliel James this upcoming season.

The six-foot-tall, 190-pound Windsor native currently plays with the York University Lions in Toronto, Ontario, and brings a wealth of experience.

In 2014, James won a silver medal with Team Canada at the IFAF World Junior Championships in Kuwait.

