Westshore Rebels player Kenan Grosse tries to tackle V.I. Raiders opponent Andre Gordon during Saturday’s B.C. Football Conference game at Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park. (Greg Sakaki/Black Press)

Westshore Rebels fall to Raiders for second consecutive time

Team looks to bounce back against Kamloops Broncos

The Westshore Rebels will look to turn things around this week, after a second consecutive loss to the Vancouver Island Raiders over the weekend.

The Raiders hosted the Rebels at Caledonia Park on Saturday for the second and final time this season in week five of British Columbia Football League action.

RELATED: Vancouver Island Raiders defeat the Westshore Rebels 33-7

The Raiders held a decisive lead for the game, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter to make it 21-0. The Rebels got on the board with just 2:30 with a field goal to make it 25-3 to close out the first half.

Heading into the second half, the Raiders continued to play strong offensively, scoring another touchdown. Not to be outdone, Rebels’ Ashton McKinnon and quarterback Mason Brown scored a touchdown each to make it 32-17. The Rebels racked up 18 penalties for 130 yards.

Doug Hocking, Raiders head coach, said the discipline and intensity he saw from the Rebels was reminiscent of other teams Shane Beatty, Rebels’ head coach, was at the helm of in Kelowna.

“I have great respect for Shane Beatty and his past,” Hocking said. “Their [the Rebels’] attitude was different, their energy was different and that’s 100 per cent coach Beatty and that Westshore team will do nothing but get better now as he’s the head coach longer.”

Up next, the Rebels will take on the Kamloops Broncos at Westhills Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 15. Kick-off is at 4 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Royals solid in WHL pre-season games, now gear for home opener
Next story
All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

Just Posted

Westshore Rebels falls to Raiders for second consecutive time

Team looks to bounce when they play the Kamloops Broncos

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

The British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Saanich police begin to surround homeless camp in Regina Park

Crews have started to put up fencing around homeless camp as deadline passed.

VicPD chief, other community leaders headed behind bars

Annual Jail and Bail events raise funds for Cops for Cancer’s Tour de Rock

2018 Victoria Book Prize finalists shortlisted

Winners to be announced at October awards gala, along with Bolen Books Children’s Book Prize

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

One of three rescued bear cubs in Banff likely eaten by grizzly

Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours

Pressure to recruit French immersion teachers with increasing enrolment in B.C.

Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives

Housing Minister Selina Robinson touts B.C. government housing programs

Municipal leaders cheer new infrastructure funds

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

Postal package explodes in hands of Vancouver Island man

Victim recovering in hospital and police are calling this a “targeted” incident

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Most Read