Westshore Rebels fall to Raiders for second consecutive time

The Westshore Rebels will look to turn things around this week, after a second consecutive loss to the Vancouver Island Raiders over the weekend.

The Raiders hosted the Rebels at Caledonia Park on Saturday for the second and final time this season in week five of British Columbia Football League action.

The Raiders held a decisive lead for the game, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter to make it 21-0. The Rebels got on the board with just 2:30 with a field goal to make it 25-3 to close out the first half.

Heading into the second half, the Raiders continued to play strong offensively, scoring another touchdown. Not to be outdone, Rebels’ Ashton McKinnon and quarterback Mason Brown scored a touchdown each to make it 32-17. The Rebels racked up 18 penalties for 130 yards.

Doug Hocking, Raiders head coach, said the discipline and intensity he saw from the Rebels was reminiscent of other teams Shane Beatty, Rebels’ head coach, was at the helm of in Kelowna.

“I have great respect for Shane Beatty and his past,” Hocking said. “Their [the Rebels’] attitude was different, their energy was different and that’s 100 per cent coach Beatty and that Westshore team will do nothing but get better now as he’s the head coach longer.”

Up next, the Rebels will take on the Kamloops Broncos at Westhills Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 15. Kick-off is at 4 p.m.

