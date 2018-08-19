Westshore Rebels game postponed due to poor air quality conditions

The Westshore Rebels defeated the Vancouver Island Raiders 22-17 in a heated game Saturday night at Westhills Stadium. (Jessica Fedigan/News Gazette staff)

The match up between the Westshore Rebels and the Kamloops Broncos has been postponed due to poor air quality conditions.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops, but was postponed and then eventually cancelled as smoke from wildfires across the province continued to affect overall air quality.

RELATED: Rebels tie the Okanagan sun 18-18 in week 2

“To a degree we are in uncharted territory because of what seems to be the new norm with fires affecting our environment,” said British Columbia Football Conference president Tyler Mclaren.

“In hind-site we should have schedule two bye weekends to allow for this based on the issues with wild fires last year, and certainly that is something we will strongly consider this off season.”

The Rebels will take on the Kamloops Broncos in a “winner take all” game for four points when the teams meet on Sept. 15 at Westhills Stadium in Langford.

Games are expected to continue this upcoming week, when the Rebels take on the Vancouver Island Raisers at Westhills Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

