Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia has resigned (Photo courtesy of Westshore Rebels - Facebook)

Westshore Rebels head coach resigns

Defensive co-ordinator Shane Beatty named coach for remainder of season

Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia has resigned.

“Due to the details surrounding my suspension I feel it is better for the focus and direction of the Rebels program if I step down as head coach,” Cardilicchia said in a statement.

Last week Cardilicchia was suspended by the British Columbia Football Conference after a verbal tirade against the conference, believed to have been brought on by the cancellation of the Rebels’ game versus the Kamloops Broncos on Aug. 18 due to poor air quality.

RELATED: Westshore Rebels head coach makes comments out of frustration, gets three-game suspension

Defensive co-ordinator Shane Beatty, who was acting head coach for the Rebels’ most recent game against the Vancouver Island Raiders, has been named head coach for the remainder of the season.

RELATED: Vancouver Island Raiders defeat the Westshore Rebels 33-7

Beatty brings decades of coaching and athletic training experience to the Rebels. His resume includes 23 years of coaching experience at the university level in the U.S., in a wide variety of roles, including recruiting co-ordinator and assistant coach at Reedley College, defensive co-ordinator and head coach at West Virginia Tech, among others.

During his three seasons as head coach of the Okanagan Sun, Beatty was awarded CJFL Coach of the Year twice, and led the team to a BCFC championship in 2015. In 2016, Coach Beatty joined the Westshore Rebels as defensive co-ordinator.

Beatty is also a Rebels alumnus, he played for the team as a linebacker in 1988 and 1989.

