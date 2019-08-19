Westshore Rebels reel of third win in a row

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

The Westshore Rebels improved their unbeaten record to three wins in a row to start the season on Saturday with a 16-13 win over the Okanagan Sun in Kelowna.

Rebels head coach Shane Beatty said road wins are always difficult, especially considering the early morning ferry to the Mainland followed by a five-hour bus trip to Kelowna.

“It was a tough win against a well-coached team,” he said. “Our defense played great, and Maleek Womack’s two interceptions were key. We got a great game from our offense when we needed it.”

Placekicker Kyle Clarke accounted for 10 of the Rebels points on the strength of three field goals and a convert, while Kieran Benedito De Barros scored the Rebels’ lone touchdown. Lubin Zachary added some teeth to the ground game with 124 yards on 24 carries, including one for 19 yards. Brycen Mayoh hauled in eight passes for 85 yards to spark the aerial attack. Quarterback Shawn Lal, in his second consecutive start, completed 19 passes for 211 yards.

Linebacker Austin Morgan had five tackles to lead the defense, while Carlton Abote and Jesse Zajaros chipped in with four each. Womack had four tackles as well to go along with his two picks. Byron MacKinnon accounted for the team’s only quarterback sack.

The Rebels take on the Langley Rams on Saturday, Aug. 24 before returning to Westhills Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7 to take on the Kamloops Broncos at 6 p.m.

