Westshore Rebels sign University of Windsor quarterback out of Stone Plain, Alberta

Colby Henkel, a former Kamloops Bronco, won rookie of the year for BCFC and CJFL in 2016

The Westshore Rebels have made another long sought-after acquisition ahead of spring camp at the end of May.

On Wednesday, the team announced U Sports quarterback Colby Henkel is going to help lead the team to try and recapture the Cullen Cup. The former Kamloops Broncos player out of Stone Plain, Alberta, won rookie of the year for BC Football Conference (BCFC) and Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) in 2016.

“I am excited to be playing for the Rebels this season. It will give me the best chance to become the best quarterback and person I can be by being around a great team with highly experienced coaches,” Henkel stated in the press announcement.

Henkel, threw for 171 completions for 2,186 yards and had 17 touchdowns as a Bronco. Last season, he went on to shepherd the University of Windsor.

“Our staff all agreed Colby was going to be our guy and we targeted him very early in the process,” offensive coordinator JC Boice said.

Henkel will join other standout additions like receiver and returner Brycen Mayoh, the 2017 BCFC Offensive MVP from the University of Calgary Dinos, linebacker Jesse Zajaros from the University of McMaster Marauders and defenseback Polis Koko, from Regina Thunder and the University of Regina.

The Rebels play in the six-team BCFC, which itself is part of the CJFL and competes annually for the national title, known as the Canadian Bowl. The club has operated continuously since the late 1960s in Victoria, having previously been known as the Sharks, Payless, and the Hornets.

