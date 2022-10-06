Canada women's national soccer team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe poses for photographs with her gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics after an announcement in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Soccer Canada announced that the women's team will play Nigeria on April 8 in Vancouver and on April 11 in Langford, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Whitecaps name longtime national team goalie GM of women’s soccer

Stephanie Labbe retired this year after a lengthy playing career capped with gold in Tokyo

The Vancouver Whitecaps have hired former Canadian national women’s team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe as general manager of the club’s women’s program.

The team made the announcement Thursday, saying in a release that Labbe will “oversee and transform” the program.

The role will include evaluating the development of a women’s domestic league, including a professional team in Vancouver.

Labbe, 35, announced in January that she was retiring from playing and closed out her professional career with Paris-Saint Germain.

The native of Stony Plain, Alta., made 86 appearances for the national squad, including 81 starts, and earned 44 clean sheets.

Labbe was a crucial piece in Canada’s gold-medal win over Sweden at the Tokyo Olympics, and helped the country to bronze at the 2016 games in Rio.

RELATED: Canadian soccer keeper Stephanie Labbe surprises by announcing retirement plans

soccerVancouver Whitecaps

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks post first 2022-23 preseason win in Abbotsford
Next story
Vikes men take gold, women win silver at Canada West Golf Championships in Saanich

Just Posted

A rendering of a floating sauna business pitched for Victoria’s Ship Point. (Courtesy of Havn Saunas)
Floating sauna business pitched for Victoria’s Ship Point gets public hearing

An attendee of an International Overdose Awareness day event in Victoria. Island Health issued an overdose advisory on Oct. 4. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Overdose advisory issued for Greater Victoria

An Oak Bay firefighter and child hose down the massive Halloween fire in Firefighter's Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay reignites community bonfire this Halloween

A BC Transit bus picks up passengers from a Douglas Street stop during the morning commute on Oct. 5. (Jake Romphf/New Staff)
Improving the transit system and Victoria’s Douglas Street to roll together

Pop-up banner image