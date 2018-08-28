Goaltender Keegan Maddocks, a 15-year-old Langley native who played last year for West Shore-based Pacific Coast Hockey Academy bantam prep team, was among three 2018 draft picks signed by the Western Hockey League’s Victoria Royals. The club winds up main training camp Wednesday with its annual intrasquad game at 7:05 p.m. at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Courtesy Victoria Royals

WHL Royals gear up for final day of training camp

Wednesday night’s intrasquad game culminates camp, cheap hot dogs, popcorn part of the package

The Western Hockey League’s Victoria Royals are taking steps toward the 2018-19 season this week, with main training camp underway at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Following on the heels of a successful rookie camp, veteran skaters and goalies and newcomers alike have been working out on and off the ice Monday and Tuesday and team officials have got a good look at some of the many new faces expected to suit up for the Royals this season.

The camp culminates tomorrow night (Aug. 29) with the annual intrasquad game at 7:05 p.m. at the Save-On Centre. Pre-game skates happen at 10 and 11 a.m., with players not dressing for this evening’s game contest hitting the ice at noon. One player who is expected to take the ice is Victoria minor hockey product Nolan Bentham, the Royals’ No. 1 pick in the 2018 bantam draft.

RELATED: Homegrown Victoria player leads Royals’ WHL 2018 Bantam Draft list

Signings in the past week included a trio of 2003-born players drafted at the same as Bentham, including goaltender Keegan Maddocks, and forwards Matthew Hodson and Trentyn Crane to standard player agreements.

Admission to the intrasquad game is by donation to the club’s education and scholarship fund, and fans can treat themselves to $2 hot dogs, popcorn and pop at the concessions.

editor@vicnews.com

