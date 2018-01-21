Victoria’s Matthew Smith (9) ties up the Rockets’ Carsen Twarynski in front of Royals goalie Griffen Outhouse during Saturday night Western Hockey league action in Kelowna. The Rockets used big first and third periods to score an 8-4 victory. Kevin Light/victoriaroyals.com

WHL winning streak ends at four in Kelowna for Victoria

Royals lose 8-4 as Rockets explode offensively

Kelowna opened up a 3-0 lead in the first period and added three more goals in the third en route to an 8-4 win over the visiting Victoria Royals in Western Hockey League play Saturday.

The B.C. Division-leading Rockets (29-14-2-1) extended their slim lead over the second-place Royals (27-17-3-1) to three points, while ending Victoria’s winning streak at four games.

Jack Cowell scored twice and Kole Lind tallied four points for the winners, while Matthew Phillips added to his team-leading total with three points on a goal and two assists. He now has 75 points on the season, good for fifth overall in the WHL.

With one game left in their current road swing, the Royals have gone 2-1 with wins over Vancouver and Portland. Victoria plays the Giants again in Langley on Jan. 26, followed by two straight home games against Calgary – Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

After Tyler Soy’s power play marker got the Royals on the board late in the first period against Kelowna, Victoria fell behind 4-1 to start the second on a goal by Kyle Topping. But back-to-back power play goals by Phillips and Dante Hannoun made it 4-3 in a span of 1:51 later in the period.

That was as close as the visitors would get, as Leif Mattson scored shorthanded for the Rockets to make it 5-3 in the dying minutes. Cowell and Carsen Twarynski scored in the first minute of the third to make it 7-3 Kelowna. After Cowell tallied into the empty net with five and a half minutes left, Igor Martynov scored on a penalty shot for the Royals.

Kelowna outshot Victoria 42-27 overall.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Just Posted

Whisky society commits to charity donation in wake of whisky raids

Refund of Victoria Whiskey Festival tickets won’t impact charity beneficiaries

Victoria housing provider launches crisis prevention program to combat homelessness

Pacifica Housing aims to address challenges before tenants risk evictions

Victoria wins crucial WHL contest over Giants in Langley

Royals take over second in B.C. Division ahead of Vancouver

Strike could start Monday for handyDart

BC Transit warns users to find alternate transportation

GALLERY: Giants host Royals in WHL action

Photos from the Vancouver Giants clash with the Victoria Royals at the Langley Events Centre

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

WHL winning streak ends at four in Kelowna for Victoria

Royals lose 8-4 as Rockets explode offensively

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Wind warning back in effect around Vancouver Island

80 km/h winds expected Saturday, Jan. 20, on east coast of Island, 100 km/h on west coast

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

UPDATE: BC Transit’s handyDart service strike delayed

LRB application by contractor means new strike notice must be issued by union

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Most Read