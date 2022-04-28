World cup qualifier coming to inaugural Langford Bikefest this summer

The festival runs July 2 to 3 and will feature races, skills sessions and more

Darren Berrecloth rides through the red ribbon at the opening ceremony of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in June 2021. The park is set to host the first-ever Langford Bikefest this summer, featuring world cup pump track racing, enduro racing, and skills sessions. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cycling fans take note: The City of Langford is gearing up to host the first-ever Langford Bikefest this summer.

The festival, put on by the Wheelhouse Cycling Society in partnership with the city, is scheduled for July 2 and 3 at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park.

Two full days of events are planned with the UCI Red Bull Pump Track World Championships qualifier as the crown jewel. That series will see men and women compete in timed races on the Sunday for a chance to punch their ticket to the world championships in Bogota, Chile, and is part of a series of international events.

The festival will also feature the new Live Like Jordie Enduro on the Saturday, which forms part of the Island Cup Enduro Series.

Free drop-in skills and games sessions will be held throughout the weekend for riders of all ages, and children will be able to borrow a bike and helmet at the event courtesy of Cycling B.C. Food trucks and a bike expo will also be on site.

“The City of Langford is all about recreation and sport, and the new Langford Bikefest including the UCI Red Bull World Championships qualifier will showcase our world-class Jordie Lunn Bike Park and new trails to residents and visitors to Langford. We have more exciting announcements coming over the coming months, and look forward to making Langford the go-to cycling destination in B.C.,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young in a news release.

Those interested in participating in the pump track races can register online at redbullpumptrackworldchampionships.com, and those interested in volunteering for the event can sign up to be involved at langfordbikefest.com/volunteer.

READ MORE: Free bike tune-up days on tap at Colwood city hall

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordCyclingWest Shore