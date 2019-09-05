Lindsay Hodgins follows through after her pitch during the 2019 provincial championships in Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

World horseshoe champion rings up provincial title in Saanich

Lindsay Hodgins, who won the world title last month, won all of her 10 games

A world champion horseshoe pitcher added a provincial title to her resume last weekend in Saanich.

Lindsay Hodgins, who won the 2019 National Horseshoe Pitching Association World Tournament in Wichita Falls, Texas last month, won all 10 of her games to claim the provincial title in the top division for women.

RELATED: Saanich to host provincial horseshoe pitching championship

RELATED: Duncan’s Lindsay Hodgins wins horseshoe world championship

RELATED: Saanich horseshoe club kids going to worlds

Victoria Horseshoe Club hosted the provincial championship Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at its club facilities in Saanich.

Hodgins pitched a total of 294 shoes, with 198 ringers, for a percentage of 67.34 per cent on the way to claiming the provincial championship. A ringer is a pitched horseshoe that completely encircles the stake.

The 22-year-old defending Canadian champion has been tossing horseshoes since the age of 12, thanks to her grandfather, Wayne Hodges.

About 80 pitchers from around B.C. competed in men’s, women, elders, juniors and pee wee categories.

Tom Moffat won the top men’s division to claim his eighth provincial title, ahead of five-time provincial champion Tony Rondow. Bob McCauley won the top elder’s division, while Dalton Moffat won the top junior’s division.

Saanich has hosted the provincial championship eight times, the national championship six times, with the last time coming in 2016.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada earns its first World Cup victory in 17 years by beating Senegal
Next story
Peninsula Panthers battle rival Saanich Braves to open season

Just Posted

New videos highlight southern Vancouver Island’s tsunami risk

Washington, B.C. tsunami risk evident in simulation from the State Department of Natural Resources

Iconic Peninsula farmer Vern Michell dies at age of 88

Celebration of life scheduled for Sept. 24 at Saanich Fairgrounds

Local athletes help Team Canada place second at world dragon boat championships

Victoria-based Tom Arnold took on the role as head coach for one of the teams for the first time

West Shore RCMP, View Royal Fire investigating suspicious brush fire near hospital

Investigators are seeking two possible witnesses to the Wednesday evening fire near VGH

Trestle restoration on Galloping Goose, Lochside trails limits access

Swan Lake Trestle, Todd Creek Trestle will be closed starting Sept. 16

VIDEO: Advocates call for Victoria’s Ogden Point to keep its name

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says change isn’t due to namesake’s dark history

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

RCMP: Major update coming next week in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Police working to submit information to Crown counsel

B.C. adds another 300 child care educator training spaces

Latest step in $10-a-day plan, Premier John Horgan says

Most Read