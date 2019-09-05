World horseshoe champion rings up provincial title in Saanich

Lindsay Hodgins, who won the world title last month, won all of her 10 games

Lindsay Hodgins follows through after her pitch during the 2019 provincial championships in Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A world champion horseshoe pitcher added a provincial title to her resume last weekend in Saanich.

Lindsay Hodgins, who won the 2019 National Horseshoe Pitching Association World Tournament in Wichita Falls, Texas last month, won all 10 of her games to claim the provincial title in the top division for women.

Victoria Horseshoe Club hosted the provincial championship Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at its club facilities in Saanich.

Hodgins pitched a total of 294 shoes, with 198 ringers, for a percentage of 67.34 per cent on the way to claiming the provincial championship. A ringer is a pitched horseshoe that completely encircles the stake.

The 22-year-old defending Canadian champion has been tossing horseshoes since the age of 12, thanks to her grandfather, Wayne Hodges.

About 80 pitchers from around B.C. competed in men’s, women, elders, juniors and pee wee categories.

Tom Moffat won the top men’s division to claim his eighth provincial title, ahead of five-time provincial champion Tony Rondow. Bob McCauley won the top elder’s division, while Dalton Moffat won the top junior’s division.

Saanich has hosted the provincial championship eight times, the national championship six times, with the last time coming in 2016.

