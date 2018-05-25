World Rowing Federation delegates in Sidney

Advance review of venue for 2018 Coastal Rowing Championships in October

(2018 WRCC/Facebook)

Delegates from the World Rowing Federation (FISA) will be in Sidney for three days to look over the venue for the 2018 World Rowing Coastal Championships.

RELATED: World Rowing Coastal Championships coming to Sidney.

Representatives of the organizing committee based in Greater Victoria, will meet with the FISA delegates this weekend. The group will, on Sat., May 26, be at the Tulista Boat Ramp in Sidney. Included among them will be 1992 Barcelona Olympic double gold medallist Brenda Taylor and 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Julien Bahan. Both are directors of the 2018 races, set to go along the Sidney waterfront October 11 to 14.

They will be joined by FISA Chair Guin Batten and others from the Federation, and will be reviewing event details, the course and venue layout, schedule and more. Spokesperson Kaitlyn Rosenburg said in an email to the News Review that the goal is to ensure everything runs smoothly and “is to the standard expected for a world championship event.”

Federation representatives, she continued, will work with the local organizing committee to go through the elements of the technical rowing package — such as the planned beach starts and boat timing between heats.

Some 400 athletes are expected to be in Sidney for the event. They will be rowing specially-designed boats meant for racing on open water — facing the waves and currents of the Salish Sea.

This will be the first time the championships have been held in North America, as the event is usually help in Europe or South America, where the sport is popular.

The Sidney and Greater Victoria organizing committee is made up of 25 volunteers and they are looking for more — including plenty of people to help during the days of the championships.

“The community has been very supportive thus far, that includes local Victoria, Saanich and Sidney businesses, and the Sidney mayor and council,” Rosenburg said.

They are also seeking additional sponsors for a variety of events surrounding the championships themselves. For details on how to help, visit www.wrcc2018.com.

Previous story
Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

Just Posted

Vehicle crosses into median and flips on Pat Bay Hwy

The vehicle landed upside down in oncoming lanes of traffic on the McKenzie overpass

Woman up on assault, mischief charges in relation to downtown incidents

Traffic cone throwing Wednesday night followed by knife threat on Wharf Street

Homeless camp leader calls on Saanich to step up on housing

Roaming tent city sets up near Uptown, brings some transplants from Cuthbert Holmes

Top 5 weekend activities in Greater Victoria

Paddleboarding, family days, festivals, and a mighty garage sale

Seven years later, what’s changed since the 2011 Malahat fuel truck crash and closure?

Trans-Canada Highway reopens to traffic Friday morning after roughly 13-hour closure

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Catalyst Paper to sell U.S. mills to Chinese company

Sale will allow company to focus on B.C. interests, says president Ned Dwyer

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Most Read