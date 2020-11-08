Young Colwood golfer looking ahead after first win

Cohen Lacey hooked on golf when he was a toddler

Cohen Lacey, who earned a first-place finish in a junior tournament recently, started working on his swing when he was three years old. (Photo contributed by Kristen McMartin)

Cohen Lacey, who earned a first-place finish in a junior tournament recently, started working on his swing when he was three years old. (Photo contributed by Kristen McMartin)

After teeing up his first trophy, Cohen Lacey is looking toward forging a career in the game he fell in love with when he was just a toddler.

The West Shore resident remembers getting hooked on golf the first time his dad took him to the driving range when he was three.

“I liked the driving range right away,” said Lacey, now 13. “I started playing rounds with my dad when I was five and really enjoyed it.”

Although he only started competing in tournaments in the last two years, Lacey won the junior championship on Oct. 3 at Royal Colwood Golf Club.

“My best finish before that was second place,” noted Lacey, a Grade 8 student at Dunsmuir Middle School.

He practices twice a week with his coach, Derek Senft, working on improving his drives, chipping onto the greens and putting skills.

Although Lacey has only been a junior member since the middle of 2019, he has participated in programs at Royal Colwood for the past three or four years, said Senft, a Class A professional at the club.

READ ALSO: Colwood to consider satellite firehall in Royal Bay

“Every year Cohen shows a great tenacity to learn and improve as a golfer and individual, and it shows as he is now our Junior Club Champion,” said Senft, who has been with Royal Colwood for seven years and turned pro there in 2016. “I’m very proud of Cohen for what he was able to accomplish and improve on this year. I heard from his father that Cohen slept with the trophy.”

Lacey was quick to name Tiger Woods as his favourite golfer. “I like how good he plays out of the rough.”

Lacey plans on working on his game throughout the winter and is looking forward to competing in as many tournaments as he can in the spring, with his sights set on getting into Royal Bay Secondary golf academy next year.

“COVID means you have to book times in advance instead of just showing up like we’re used to,” he said. “But I’m getting out as much as I can.”

Lacey praised his father and Ewan Baldwin for their support in helping improve his game. “Ewan’s a really good friend and a good golfer. We really push each other to get better.”

Although he also plays hockey and lacrosse and enjoys fishing, golf is his passion. “I like how it’s up to you to perform and you control the results,” he explained. “It’s quite different from a team sport. My goal is to keep getting better and make it a career.”

Senft credits his success as a teacher to his peers and the members at the club for making time and space available for lessons and programs. While group programs have changed this year due to COVID-19, the resulting smaller class sizes have improved the ratio of coaches to students. There are programs starting at the age of six and for beginners, as well as those geared toward elite junior golfers.

rick.stiebel@goldstream gazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Colwood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Cohen Lacey, who earned a first-place finish in a junior tournament recently,started playing golf when he was three years old. (Photo contributed by Kristen McMartin)

Cohen Lacey, who earned a first-place finish in a junior tournament recently,started playing golf when he was three years old. (Photo contributed by Kristen McMartin)

Previous story
Vancouver Island ultramarathoner takes aim at 130-year-old record for charity

Just Posted

Eileen Stolze, 99, holds a picture of herself when she was in her early 20s, serving for the Royal Canadian Air Force in Skidoo, N.B. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
99-year-old Victoria woman felt a duty to serve in the Second World War

Eileen Stolze received the British Empire medal for outstanding service

Cohen Lacey hoists the trophy he earned for a first-place finish in a junior tournament on Oct. 3 at Royal Colwood Golf Club. (Photo contributed by Kristen McMartin)
Young Colwood golfer looking ahead after first win

Cohen Lacey hooked on golf when he was a toddler

The Victoria Shoah Project is hosting a virtual commemoration of Kristallnacht on Nov. 9. (Facebook/Victoria Shoah Project)
Victoria Shoah Project holds virtual commemoration of Kristallnacht

Jewish community remembers day of violence, holds hope for shalom

A motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road near Gillespie Road caused traffic delays on the afternoon of Nov. 7. (Google Maps)
Motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road causes traffic delay

District calls for patience while emergency crews respond

Langford Fire Rescue sent pumpkins plummeting to the earth during its annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser Nov. 7. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Langford Fire Rescue pulverize pumpkins for a cause

The annual event raises money for the Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy Canada

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (NASA via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

The International Space Station has been in space for more than 20 years

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

Dover Bay Secondary School in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
High school in Nanaimo reports COVID-19 exposure

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District advises of case at Dover Bay Secondary School

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

A BC Ferries vessel at the Tsawwassen terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
RCMP will board BC Ferries vessels to help enforce health and safety regulations

BC Ferries and Transport Canada have requested support, RCMP say

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Dead bodies probe: Did you pick up any hitchhikers near Whiskey Creek recently?

Police say two individuals leaving grisly scene may have flagged down passing motorist for a ride

Most Read