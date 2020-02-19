The West Coast Rhythmic Gymnastics team’s Shooting Stars group, Clara Davison (far left), Iza Preston Lenk, Dehlia Flint, Amelie Kelley and Charlotte Phipps will represent their zone at the BC Winter Games. (West Coast Rhythmic Gymnastics/Facebook)

Young Greater Victoria rhythmic gymnasts qualify for BC Winter Games

Competition begins Feb 19 in Fort St. John

Five young rhythmic gymnasts from Greater Victoria are headed for the BC Winter Games.

Amelie Kelley, Charlotte Phipps, Clara Davison, Dehlia Flint, and Iza Preston Lenkare from West Coast Rhythmic Gymnastics in Langford are getting ready to represent Vancouver Island and the Central Coast (Zone 6) at the multi-sport competition in Fort St. John from Feb. 19 to 23.

The young gymnasts are part of the West Coast Rhythmic Gymnastics Shooting Stars. They are all between nine and 11 years old and train up to 10 hours every week with their many coaches – while still attending school.

At the BC Winter Games, each team brings a head coach and an assistant coach. West Coast Rhythmic Gymnastics group will be accompanied by coaches Anais Tanyer, a business student at Camosun College, and Jinayah Nelson, a student at Belmont Secondary.

Athletes in the rhythmic gymnastics category at the BC Winter Games are the youngest at the competition. In most sports, the minimum age is 13, but the age eligibility can vary.

At the BC Winter Games, rhythmic gymnasts can compete as a group and as individuals. Solos routines include a rope and the athlete’s choice of a ball or hoop. Group routines need to include balls.

The BC Winter Games are held every two years and the Zone 6 gymnasts won medals at the last two games. The team nabbed silver in Penticton at the 2016 Games and four bronze medals at the 2018 Games in Kamloops – one in the group competition and three for solos.

In 2016, rhythmic gymnastics was again included in the BC Winter Games and have been part of each competition since, said a spokesperson for the BC Games Society. The sport was first featured at the Olympic Games 1984 when B.C. athlete Lori Fung took home the gold medal.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BC GamesCRDgymnastics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie floating new playoff format to league fans

Just Posted

Significant donation boosts Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s most ambitious fundraising campaign

Townline’s $600,000 donation helps purchase new 3 Telsa MRI for Royal Jubilee Hospital

Rickter Scale: Early morning ear worm resonates

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Camosun College team working to turn Indigenous art into virtual reality

Expert team will scan Victoria Indigenous artist Carey Newman’s work The Witness Blanket

Saanich marks B.C. Heritage Week with diversity display

Exhibit on display at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre until Feb. 27

Cherry Bomb Toys, which houses the National Toy Museum of Canada, has had a rough year

The property that’s home to Cherry Bomb Toys is listed at $2.6 million

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the proposed changes for ICBC?

Tuesday’s provincial budget predicted a shift from shortfall to surplus in wake… Continue reading

VIDEO: Knife-wielding man arrested after barricading himself in Lower Mainland Walmart

A man had barricaded himself in the freezer section of the fish area at a Walmart in Richmond

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

Chilliwack widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

Higher costs should kill Trans Mountain pipeline, federal opposition says

Most recent total was $12.6 billion, much higher than a previous $7.4-billion estimate

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they’ll meet with ministers if RCMP get out

Federal minister in charge of Indigenous relations has proposed a meeting to diffuse blockades

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Most Read